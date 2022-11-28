Sonora, CA — Visit Tuolumne County, which works to bring tourism to the region, could see a major cut in its funding allocation. The current contract with Visit Tuolumne County runs through the end of the calendar year. Since 1983, Visit Tuolumne County has received 25 percent of the Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue paid by those who use local lodging, which during the current fiscal year will pay the organization around $1.75-million (the TOT recently went up from 10 percent to 12 percent, and the current contract still uses the 10 percent funding pot). Visit Tuolumne County does not receive a portion of the recent two percent increase, so the funding percentage is now actually closer to 20 percent.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO