Mother Lode Views Will Feature Irving J Symons Award Recipient
Sonora, CA — The work of Nancy’s Hope in the community will be highlighted on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. The non-profit was recently awarded the prestigious Irving J Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation for the positive impact it has on the community. Guests on the show will be Nancy’s Hope founder Nancy Scott and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum. Nancy’s Hope overseas a couple of food pantries, a clothing program, thrift shop, and other initiatives. Scott will also talk about the level of need she is currently witnessing in the community.
First Weekend Of December Events
There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode. Friday is the Twain Harte Winter Wonderland Parade. The events start with caroling at 5:30 pm, a tree lighting at 6 pm followed by the parade, and then visitors are welcome to meet Santa at Eproson Park after the parade.
Tree Lighting To Remember Lost Loved Ones
Sonora, CA – The community is invited to the Adventist Health Sonora Hospice 2022 Tree of Lights and Candle Lighting Remembrance Service. The service is a holiday tradition of honoring loved ones who are no longer with us but whose memories continue to fill our hearts, shared hospital officials. The annual Tree of Lights is being held at the Sierra Bible Church, located at 15171 Tuolumne Road in Sonora. The service will be held rain or shine in a covered area and starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.
Supervisors To Debate Slashing Visit Tuolumne County’s Funding
Sonora, CA — Visit Tuolumne County, which works to bring tourism to the region, could see a major cut in its funding allocation. The current contract with Visit Tuolumne County runs through the end of the calendar year. Since 1983, Visit Tuolumne County has received 25 percent of the Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue paid by those who use local lodging, which during the current fiscal year will pay the organization around $1.75-million (the TOT recently went up from 10 percent to 12 percent, and the current contract still uses the 10 percent funding pot). Visit Tuolumne County does not receive a portion of the recent two percent increase, so the funding percentage is now actually closer to 20 percent.
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Seeking A New CEO
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO is stepping down after two years in the position. Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo, a Sonora native, joined the chamber in January 2021. At the time she noted that her top priority was “growth and just adding value to the community,” as reported here. She took over the post when then-CEO Candice Kendall left after serving nearly a year and a half, as detailed here.
Traffic Collisions Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — Rain is creating slippery conditions in the region on this Thursday morning. In Tuolumne County, a vehicle traveling on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road, just before the bridge on the Tuolumne County side, has traveled down an embankment. Officials are arriving on the scene and it is unclear if there are any injuries.
Officer-Involved Shooting In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mariposa that took place near a church and school yesterday morning. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a male with a knife attempting to break into the First Baptist Church and School located at 5005 Frank Wilson Road. Sheriff’s officials would only disclose that a male subject was deceased at the scene and did not give further details on what led up to the shooting.
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
Update: Fatal Crash Near Soulsbyville
Update at 3:25 p.m.: The CHP has released more details regarding a fatal crash on Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County this morning. The deceased is a 62-year-old man from Twain Harte. The CHP reports he was driving a Toyota pickup eastbound on the roadway, approaching Soulsbyville Road at an undetermined rate of speed, when he allowed his vehicle to go off the roadway. The truck went off the south shoulder of the highway, smashing into a tree.
Groveland Woman Arrested For DUI Following Crash
Groveland, CA – After a solo vehicle crash in Tuolumne County, a Groveland woman was arrested for drunk driving. The CHP reports the recent wreck happened on Priest Coulterville Road, south of Highway 120. The CHP reports that 53-year-old Randi Forbes-Reynolds was driving a GMC SUV northbound at about 30 miles per hour and allowed her vehicle to travel off the right shoulder. The SUV smashed into a dirt embankment and overturned.
Mokelumne Hill Woman Dies In Crash
Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a woman from Mokelumne Hill died in a single-vehicle crash on Railroad Flat Road. It happened Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30pm north of Serena Loma Way. The CHP reports that the unidentified 58-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Subaru and lost control while going into a curve, and hit a tree. She was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by arriving officials. She was then airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto where she passed away due to the injuries.
Suspect Still On The Loose After Stealing Vehicle
Sonora, CA — Earlier this week a vehicle was stolen from the area of Industrial Drive in Sonora. The theft was reported to authorities at around 4pm on Tuesday. The CHP put out a “be on the lookout” alert to area law enforcement agencies, and it was spotted a short time later by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. patrolling on Seco Street in Jamestown. The Sgt. attempted to pull over the driver, but the suspect accelerated and ran multiple stop signs, sideswiping another vehicle, and continuing eastbound onto Highway 108.
Rats! Left Out In The Cold
Sonora, CA – Finding a cage full of rats left out in the rain on Thursday brought a stern message from Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC). “Abandoning your pets is not only illegal, it’s also downright cruel,” warned shelter officials. The abandonment or dumping of any animal is a crime under California’s Animal Abandonment Law (SB 237), punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail, or both.
More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
Update: Weekend Snow For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (above 7,000 feet), effective until 4 AM Monday. The snow levels today (Saturday) will range between 6,000 to 8,000 feet. It will drop to 4,000 to 6,000...
School Delays And Cancelations Due To Slick Roads
Sonora, CA — Many schools are running late this Friday morning due to icy roadways. Allow yourself extra time when traveling to your destination this morning. Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.
Update: The Next Storm Will Impact The Region This Weekend
A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning (Friday). Visibility is one quarter mile or less in the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions. If driving in fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
