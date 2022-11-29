Sandi Toksvig has cancelled a string of tour dates after being admitted to hospital in Australia with bronchial pneumonia.The 64-year-old presenter and comedian, known for hosting the Great British Bake Off and QI, was due to begin the New Zealand leg of her tour on Sunday, visiting Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.A statement on Toksvig’s Twitter account said she hopes to return to the UK as soon as she becomes well enough to travel.Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is...

49 MINUTES AGO