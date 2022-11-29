ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New diner opens in Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir looking for community support

ROANOKE, Va. – For 36 years, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has been a staple of the arts here in Roanoke. Director Kim Davidson founded the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and has seen it grow over the years. “We had 23 little singers ages eight to ten,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech students design backpacks for people experiencing homelessness, addiction

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Tech students are gaining critical real-world work experience while making a difference – they’re designing and assembling weather-proof backpacks for people experiencing homelessness and those suffering from addiction. Each backpack will have a foldable tarp and a first aid kit, plus much-needed...
WSLS

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been indicted in connection to a homicide that happened in Roanoke in 2019, according to police. Authorities said that Kai Lansana, 32, of Alexandria was identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old of Salonya Evans. She was found outside a home in southeast Roanoke on July 21 of 2019 in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue Southeast and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

City of Salem ready to ring in Christmas season with holiday events

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is ready to ring in the Christmas season. On Friday, the city kicks off a jam-packed weekend of holiday events. A tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Salem Public Library on East Main Street. A parade will follow, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas kicks off with Christmas tree lighting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration is underway – Dickens of a Christmas kicked off on Friday night. The tree lighting took place on Friday with something special to make the events really feel special – this year, the snow machines are working to turn Market Street into a Winter Wonderland.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

DMV: Pedestrian deaths tripled on Roanoke region’s roadways

ROANOKE, Va. – Pedestrian fatalities in the Roanoke region increased this year, according to the Virginia DMV. As of Nov. 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes locally, compared to five last year, at a 260% increase. There were 115 traffic-related fatalities in the region so...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy