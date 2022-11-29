Read full article on original website
WSLS
TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
WSLS
WSLS rings in the holiday season during Red Kettle Day for Salvation Army
ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year is underway across the region. On Friday, members of the 10 News team rang the bell to help raise money for the annual Red Kettle campaign. Although it was pretty chilly outside, the iconic sound of the...
WSLS
Roanoke College senior premieres documentary telling the stories of local veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – As a part of a capstone project at Roanoke College, students are either able to write a research paper or put together a more creative project. Owen Collander chose to work on a documentary that tells the stories of six local veterans. Collander is majoring in...
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir looking for community support
ROANOKE, Va. – For 36 years, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has been a staple of the arts here in Roanoke. Director Kim Davidson founded the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and has seen it grow over the years. “We had 23 little singers ages eight to ten,...
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee and Custard in Roanoke to host Cocoa and Cookies with Santa event
ROANOKE, Va. – Santa Claus is coming to town soon, but more specifically, he’s coming to Chris’s Coffee and Custard. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, families can come out and enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and photos with the jolly guy himself. It costs $45 dollars per...
WSLS
Virginia Tech students design backpacks for people experiencing homelessness, addiction
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Tech students are gaining critical real-world work experience while making a difference – they’re designing and assembling weather-proof backpacks for people experiencing homelessness and those suffering from addiction. Each backpack will have a foldable tarp and a first aid kit, plus much-needed...
WSLS
Man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been indicted in connection to a homicide that happened in Roanoke in 2019, according to police. Authorities said that Kai Lansana, 32, of Alexandria was identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old of Salonya Evans. She was found outside a home in southeast Roanoke on July 21 of 2019 in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue Southeast and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual fundraiser, ‘Pictures with Santa Paws’
ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to celebrate the holidays than pictures with Santa – Santa Paws that is. This Sunday, the Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting their annual Pictures with Santa Paws. For just $20, you can get pictures taken with the man in the red suit...
WSLS
7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
WSLS
City of Salem ready to ring in Christmas season with holiday events
SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is ready to ring in the Christmas season. On Friday, the city kicks off a jam-packed weekend of holiday events. A tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Salem Public Library on East Main Street. A parade will follow, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas kicks off with Christmas tree lighting
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration is underway – Dickens of a Christmas kicked off on Friday night. The tree lighting took place on Friday with something special to make the events really feel special – this year, the snow machines are working to turn Market Street into a Winter Wonderland.
WSLS
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
WSLS
Around 87,000 Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled for lead levels in ink
ROANOKE, Va. – There has been a recall alert issued for Disney-themed children’s clothing sold at several stores for lead levels in the textile ink, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These Bentex Disney-themed clothing sets for children were recalled on Nov. 23 for high levels of...
WSLS
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
WSLS
DMV: Pedestrian deaths tripled on Roanoke region’s roadways
ROANOKE, Va. – Pedestrian fatalities in the Roanoke region increased this year, according to the Virginia DMV. As of Nov. 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes locally, compared to five last year, at a 260% increase. There were 115 traffic-related fatalities in the region so...
WSLS
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office collecting toys for annual ‘Toys for Kids’ drive
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies need the public’s help to help put a smile on children’s faces this holiday season. In this year’s annual “Toys for Kids” drive, the Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys for students in the area.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
