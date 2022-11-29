A five-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan left seven firefighters and two civilians hurt early Saturday, officials said. The flames broke out around 1:35 a.m. in an apartment building at 617 West 141st Street, the FDNY said. Two hundred fire and EMS personnel were needed to extinguish the blaze, which was deemed under control shortly after 6 a.m., fire officials said. The fire tore through the top floor and cockloft — the area between the ceiling and roof — of the six-story Hamilton Heights building. Seven residents and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgen said that seven apartments...

