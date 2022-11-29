Read full article on original website
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and accused of kidnapping and murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
Police investigating the killings of 4 University of Idaho students now say they don't know if the victims were targeted in the attack
"Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted," the Moscow Police Department said.
iheart.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch
A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
Marshfield couple may have been killed days before search launched for suspect
MARSHFIELD - The search for Christopher Keeley entered a second day Thursday as the investigation suggests the couple he's accused of killing may have died several days ago.Marshfield Police say Keeley brutally murdered married couple Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home on Gotham Hill Drive and took off in their Jeep.The Mattsons, who were 70 years old, were found stabbed and bludgeoned in the house during a well-being check late Tuesday night.Police revealed Wednesday they were looking for Keeley, 27, calling him "armed and dangerous." The Jeep was found abandoned in a parking lot in Avon Wednesday.A police warrant...
Nine people injured in separate NYC fires
A five-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan left seven firefighters and two civilians hurt early Saturday, officials said. The flames broke out around 1:35 a.m. in an apartment building at 617 West 141st Street, the FDNY said. Two hundred fire and EMS personnel were needed to extinguish the blaze, which was deemed under control shortly after 6 a.m., fire officials said. The fire tore through the top floor and cockloft — the area between the ceiling and roof — of the six-story Hamilton Heights building. Seven residents and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgen said that seven apartments...
The Jewish Press
4 Jewish Children and Mom Struck by Midwood Hit-and-Run Driver
A 41-year-old Jewish mother with a baby in a stroller was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night as she was picking up two of her children from a school bus after classes at Bais Yaakov Girls’ School. The incident took place at the corner of Avenue J and...
BBC
Men to stand trial over Dartford Crossing protest
Two men accused of causing the closure of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Dartford for two days in October are due to stand trial next year. Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at Basildon Crown Court to one count of causing a public nuisance.
The Jewish Press
Extensive Search in Ktzi’ot Prison Yields Many Weapons and Mobile Phones
Should we file this under “Ben Gvir Time?” It certainly looks like all the branches of Israel’s internal security apparatus have been tightening their act in anticipation of the new boss, presumed-National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. A case in point:. On Friday, the Israel Prison Service...
