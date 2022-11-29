Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration sells final tranche of emergency oil stockpile
The Department of Energy said Thursday that it has sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, selling off the final tranche of oil from the 180 million-barrel drawdown ordered by President Joe Biden in March. DOE said in a statement Thursday that the contracts were awarded...
The US is quietly asking major banks like JPMorgan and Citi to keep doing business with some Russian firms, report says
US officials asked major banks to maintain ties with Russian companies, Bloomberg reported. Its report said banks were asked to keep dealing with firms that are partly exempt from sanctions. JPMorgan and Citigroup were said to be those approached by the US government. US officials are quietly asking major banks...
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
