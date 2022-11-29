ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Washington Examiner

Biden administration sells final tranche of emergency oil stockpile

The Department of Energy said Thursday that it has sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, selling off the final tranche of oil from the 180 million-barrel drawdown ordered by President Joe Biden in March. DOE said in a statement Thursday that the contracts were awarded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy