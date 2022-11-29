Read full article on original website
KKTV
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
KKTV
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
KKTV
Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
KKTV
Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
KKTV
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Man killed after shooting on Knoll Lane identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed following reports of a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. On Monday, Nov. 28, 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs was identified following a completed autopsy. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death as […]
IN-CUSTODY DEATH: Officer & paramedic names released
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The names of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who were involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday, Nov. 15 have been released. Officer Sean Reed has been employed with CSPD since March 2015 and is currently assigned to the Sand Creek […]
Dec. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo`s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oscar Valles-Avila, 27, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 157 pounds with brown hairand green eyes. Oscar has a no-bond warrant for Drugs-Dangerous Drugs which includesPossession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to Distribute – […]
Bus driver sideswipes 32 cars in Boulder, charged with hit-and-run
A bus driver in Boulder was charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run after sideswiping 32 cars.
Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
KKTV
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
5 Aurora officers involved in shooting, suspects still on the run
Five Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting after following a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
Video shows Anderson Aldrich's mother resisting arrest hours after Club Q shooting
A video obtained by Denver Gazette news partner KKTV shows the arrest of the mother of the Club Q shooting suspect for her behavior just hours after the Nov. 19 shooting that left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured. Police arrived at Laura Voepel's apartment complex...
KRDO
Six arrested in Southern Colorado organized crime ring tied to drug trafficking, weapons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 17-page federal indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has charged seven people with drug trafficking and weapons violations. 13 Investigates confirmed these arrests are linked to a series of FBI raids in Colorado Springs and Pueblo in recent months.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER — (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes.
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff in Greenwood Village with bank robbery suspect
Man arrested following alleged threat in Palmer Lake 11/30/22. Shirley King trial continues. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
