Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy

Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate

School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Upworthy

Therapist shares 5 insightful things she never does with her kids: 'I don't comment on their bodies'

Parent-child relationships can be very complicated. TikTok user Jess, who is a licensed therapist and parent herself, took to the platform earlier this year to share a few tips that could help make this dynamic a little easier and healthier. In a detailed video, Jess—who goes by the username @strongtherapy on the app—revealed five parenting tips that referenced her personal experience as a mom and professional experience as a therapist of 20 years. The video outlined five things she doesn't do with her kids.
Upworthy

Woman explains how her teacher's mean words from 17 yrs ago still haunt her, calls for kindness

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 4, 2022. It has since been updated. Hurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok user, explained that she was still working to undo the damage stemming from a single conversation with her teacher when she was just 11 years old. Myers said that her teacher made a comment about her body that would haunt her for years into her adulthood. The video went viral and resonated with many people, garnering 2.9 million views and 74k likes.
Upworthy

5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'

Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
BERNALILLO, NM
People

8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'

Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him    When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
HARRISBURG, PA
Ingram Atkinson

Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings

What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend

DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling).  see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Woman realizes why she had 'magical childhood' after watching her Dad play with her kids at the beach

We often don't realize when our happiest days of childhood pass away and we become adults living off of those memories. We often fail to acknowledge that our parents did their absolute best to create precious memories with us and we should give them all the credit. A woman is sharing her most beautiful memory from her childhood and it triggered several people to recount their own memories. Reddit user u/Mint_Perspective posted a video with the caption, "When you get older and realize that a magical childhood is the result of your parent’s effort."

