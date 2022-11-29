Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy
Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate
School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Upworthy
Therapist shares 5 insightful things she never does with her kids: 'I don't comment on their bodies'
Parent-child relationships can be very complicated. TikTok user Jess, who is a licensed therapist and parent herself, took to the platform earlier this year to share a few tips that could help make this dynamic a little easier and healthier. In a detailed video, Jess—who goes by the username @strongtherapy on the app—revealed five parenting tips that referenced her personal experience as a mom and professional experience as a therapist of 20 years. The video outlined five things she doesn't do with her kids.
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
Upworthy
Woman explains how her teacher's mean words from 17 yrs ago still haunt her, calls for kindness
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 4, 2022. It has since been updated. Hurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok user, explained that she was still working to undo the damage stemming from a single conversation with her teacher when she was just 11 years old. Myers said that her teacher made a comment about her body that would haunt her for years into her adulthood. The video went viral and resonated with many people, garnering 2.9 million views and 74k likes.
Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
The $50,000 question: What subject does the instructor teach?
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
Upworthy
5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'
Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'
Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings
What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
My Brother Wants To Give My Possessions To His Child—What Should I Do?
"His wife has gotten involved in our disagreement, calling me 'selfish' and asking me why I want to 'crush my own nephews' dreams."
Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend
DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling). see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
I’m furious after my daughter was served an ‘almost empty’ baguette for her school dinner – it’s ridiculous
AN OUTRAGED mum has slammed her daughter's school for serving the young girl an "empty" baguette for lunch. Donna Jones claimed that West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales, was not providing value for the money she pays for school meals. Her daughter, 11, sent her a photo of the...
I'm living with my wealthy in-laws and can't afford to keep up with their 6-figure lifestyle. How do I talk to them about it?
In this week's For Love & Money, our columnist tells a reader to set a standing house meeting with their in-laws to create boundaries around spending.
My 6-year-old daughter threw up all over the man sitting next to us on a plane — and it led to a conversation I'll never forget
The author says that after her daughter puked all over their seatmate on a plane, he opened up and talked about his daughter who'd died.
Upworthy
Woman realizes why she had 'magical childhood' after watching her Dad play with her kids at the beach
We often don't realize when our happiest days of childhood pass away and we become adults living off of those memories. We often fail to acknowledge that our parents did their absolute best to create precious memories with us and we should give them all the credit. A woman is sharing her most beautiful memory from her childhood and it triggered several people to recount their own memories. Reddit user u/Mint_Perspective posted a video with the caption, "When you get older and realize that a magical childhood is the result of your parent’s effort."
Comments / 0