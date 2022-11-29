Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Woman explains how her teacher's mean words from 17 yrs ago still haunt her, calls for kindness
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 4, 2022. It has since been updated. Hurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok user, explained that she was still working to undo the damage stemming from a single conversation with her teacher when she was just 11 years old. Myers said that her teacher made a comment about her body that would haunt her for years into her adulthood. The video went viral and resonated with many people, garnering 2.9 million views and 74k likes.
Upworthy
Mom-of-two illustrates the unfair ways society views moms vs. dads
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 27, 2022. It has since been updated. While patriarchy affects every human negatively, it is also true that anyone who is not a cis-het man has to face disproportionate harm at the hands of the heteronormative patriarchal structure. The same holds true in the case of parenting also. In the case of heteronormative couples raising a child, it is often the case that fathers are hailed for doing the bare minimum while moms are expected to do the lion's share of the work even at the cost of their personal lives and careers. Mary Catherine Starr, a Massachusetts-based artist, yoga teacher and mother-of-two, highlighted these incredibly annoying—and infuriating—parenting double standards in a post shared to her @momlife_comics Instagram account. Titled "An Illustrated Guide To The Double Standards Of Parenting," it struck a nerve with many on social media, quickly becoming her most popular post to date.
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy
Grandson flies in for Thanksgiving to surprise grandmother who was having a tough week
Growing older is a wonderful yet lonely experience for many. One has to tackle many health difficulties on top of the fact that your children and grandchildren have already moved out. This grandma was having a terrible time after she had to take the difficult decision of putting her husband into hospice care. However, she got a beautiful surprise from her grandson that absolutely made her day.
Upworthy
Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate
School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
She ordered balloons for her mom finishing chemo. Seller canceled the order for a wholesome reason
At first, it looked like they were rejecting the order. But the actual reason is quite heartwarming.
Upworthy
Boy who grew up homeless sees own bed for the first time and tears up: 'It's all for you'
Many of us don't recall the first time we slept in our own bed. It's easy to forget what life may be like without this experience since for many of us, it's something we take for granted. However, not everyone is as fortunate in life. This little child in Detroit recently had the opportunity to sleep in his own bed for the first time, and his reaction was priceless. Daeyr Neely and his mom had been homeless for several years, after which they moved around different shelter homes, per NBC. Since Daeyr was a toddler, he has not had a bed to call his own, but after the intervention of Humble Design, a nonprofit aimed at reducing homelessness, Daeyr finally got this wish of his!
Chasten Buttigieg shared what marriage equality looks like after the Senate voted to protect it
The Respect for Marriage act would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.
Upworthy
Australian politician's pouting son on funny Christmas card is still the most relatable thing ever
The holiday season is here and we are all preparing for it with decor, our favorite sweaters, candies, food, and Christmas cards. However, taking a picture for the annual family holiday card can be stressful for parents with young children. As they resort to making funny faces, constant movements, and several tantrums along the way, taking a good picture can prove to be an incredible challenge.
Upworthy
2-year-old boy tears up after wearing new glasses and seeing his parents for the first time
When a little child tried on a new pair of spectacles and saw his parents clearly for the first time, a Worcester family was moved to tears. When Hunter Ryan, 2, put on his new glasses and realized he could finally see his parents' faces, his eyes were filled with wonder and tears. In the now-viral TikTok video, Hunter is seen looking extremely moved by how different the world looks to him. He is so overwhelmed that keeps staring lovingly at his father.
Mom replicated her son's birthmark on her face to experience the discrimination he faces everyday
Her son, Enzo, was born with a Congenital birthmark that triggers people around him to view him with pity and disgust.
Upworthy
Nurse shares 'inspirational' remarks made by dads while their partners were in labor
Labor can be an excruciating process for those going through it. It can get extremely stressful too quickly and a partner's unwavering support is crucial in such scenarios. However, instead of worrying about the one giving birth to a literal human being, some men tend to focus only on how they can make the tense environment all about themselves.
He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'
When Waffle House store manager Cedric Hampton learned that his employee Timothy Harrison was going to miss graduation, he rallied the team to make sure he didn't.
Upworthy
Mom praises 'heaven-sent' barber who turned haircut into a game for 6-year-old with autism
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 1, 2022. It has since been updated. A kind and patient barber from Atlanta is being praised on social media after one grateful mom shared a video of how her six-year-old son, who has autism, was smiling from ear to ear after his haircut. Praising how Sheree Bethea—known in her community as "Ree the Barber"—turned the haircut into a game when young Jackson had an "epic meltdown" at the store, Dr. LaQuista Erinna wrote: "When your kid is on the spectrum, people don't want to be bothered. [Ree has] always been so patient and kind to Jack-Jack."
Want to know if that super-cute bartender is flirting with you, bro? Check the sign.
This awesome sign is drawing cheers from around the internet.
Upworthy
Mom breaks down in happy tears as she is surprised by son who she hadn't seen in 2 years
Parents raise their children and ask for nothing in return. They feed us, provide us with the happiest of memories and ultimately encourage us to live our lives even if it means away from them. Several commitments might hinder us from seeing our parents for an extended period of time. This mother did not see her son for two years until he ultimately decided to surprise her. Her reunion with her child after such a long time can move you to tears.
Upworthy
Woman proudly shows off tattooed arms in company headshot. Her boss encouraged her.
A woman is going viral on LinkedIn by challenging the stigma attached to tattoos, piercings and even unconventional hair colors in professional environments. Jessica Leonard from Cleveland, Ohio, racked up over 31k reactions and nearly 3,000 comments in a post that featured two side-by-side photographs of her—one of her posing for the camera in a suit jacket and the other showing off her complete arm tattoos. In the post, Leonard explained how her boss's reaction to the tattoos was refreshingly different from the judgemental looks and comments she often receives.
Chef learns how to sign the menu for deaf customers in inclusive gesture: 'It blew her away'
Melissa Keomoungkhoun and her husband Victor Montiel went out for a dinner at Tatsu in Dallas and received service catering to their needs.
Pen pals from UK and US still in touch after both turned 100. They started writing letters in their 20s
'She's a very interesting person. We exchange stories and she's very good to talk to,' he revealed.
Wife's text 'nagging' her husband about their baby's car seat saved his life in an accident
'My nagging wife reply was to correct William's position in the car seat,' Boyer recounted.
Comments / 0