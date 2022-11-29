Read full article on original website
Kim
3d ago
I worked in a company that was a 24/7 operation.. on a year that Christmas fell on my work schedule.. I was going to miss Christmas morning with my 4&5 yr old children… a co-worker who was Jewish offered to work my shift.. I have never forgotten him or his priceless gift.. thanks Jake
Reply(3)
34
AP_000349.011519a137614c8e80a420b36ab8829b.1703
4d ago
A person without kids looks forward to their time off just like people with families. They want to celebrate holidays as well.
Reply
67
Melvin Bridgewater
3d ago
The teen is nowhere near selfish. Your kids. Your responsibility. This world has forgotten to be responsible for your own business. You have to provide for your family. You started this process to have a family now handle it.
Reply
33
Related
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse asked for the opinions of other users.
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
Bride praised for kicking out friend who brought crying toddler to her child-free wedding
A concerned bride has called on the internet for support after kicking her good friend out of her wedding when she showed up with a crying two-year-old. After warning her guests that it would be a child-free wedding, the bride was blind-sided when her pal arrived on the day with her toddler in tow, claiming that she couldn't find a babysitter.
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared
For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
Man Who Left Bride In Tears After Refusing To Move For Photoshoot Applauded
According to the Reddit post, the bride slammed the diners as "heartless" after they refused to move.
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
"I was living at home, so I pretended to go to work every day. I'd put on a suit and take the bus into the city."
People shocked after woman shares spreadsheet her ex-boyfriend gave her for expenses
A TikToker left her followers shocked when she admitted that an old boyfriend used to email her monthly spreadsheets containing breakdowns of money she owned. All together now: Yikes. The social media user, whose name is Maddy, shared: “I dug into my emails and I found what a typical monthly...
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist
Reddit users weigh in on the shocking post.
A HomeGoods Employee Loses Her Job After Responding To A Rude Customer
A HomeGoods cashier took to TikTok to share her ordeal after replying to a customer.
'Entitled' Mother-in-Law Refuses to Care for Newborn Grandchild
Should grandparents always be expected to look after their grandchildren?. Parents go through a lot to raise their children into responsible adults. And though a parent never stops being a parent, there comes a point at which that child has to take responsibility for their actions.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work
DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working. He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to pull out as Maid of Honor for her sister's upcoming wedding after learning her two kids and boyfriend had been uninvited to the ceremony, simply because she's unmarried. "Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be...
Comments / 74