Kim
3d ago

I worked in a company that was a 24/7 operation.. on a year that Christmas fell on my work schedule.. I was going to miss Christmas morning with my 4&5 yr old children… a co-worker who was Jewish offered to work my shift.. I have never forgotten him or his priceless gift.. thanks Jake

4d ago

A person without kids looks forward to their time off just like people with families. They want to celebrate holidays as well.

Melvin Bridgewater
3d ago

The teen is nowhere near selfish. Your kids. Your responsibility. This world has forgotten to be responsible for your own business. You have to provide for your family. You started this process to have a family now handle it.

