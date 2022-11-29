Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Related
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to serve frozen treats in west Frisco
Dine in and drive-thru hours will be noon-10 p.m. seven days a week at the Frisco location. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) Frozen treats shop Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open Dec. 6 at 8555 FM 423 in Frisco. Jeremiah’s features three main frozen treats—soft ice cream; Italian ice; and The Gelati, which layers Italian ice and soft ice cream.
Mizzen and Main to bring modern menswear to Southlake Town Square
Mizzen and Main has men’s clothes that are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, machine-washable and have four-way stretch, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Mizzen and Main is set to open a location in Southlake Town Square in summer 2023, according to an October press release. A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing shows the store will be located at 311 Grand Ave. E. in Southlake. Mizzen and Main features a variety of menswear with modern silhouettes, the release stated. The store offers men’s casual shirts, dress shirts, flannels, pullovers, pants and shorts. Its clothes are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, machine-washable and have four-way stretch, according to its website. www.mizzenandmain.com.
Corner Wines in Plano set to expand wine bar, add full kitchen
Corner Wines' expansion will include an expanded wine bar, an event space and a full kitchen. (Courtesy Corner Wines) Corner Wines in Plano is expanding its wine bar and adding a full kitchen, according to a spokesperson for the business. Construction on the 1,500-square-foot expansion to the wine bar located at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, has already begun, and it is set to finish Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The new space will feature an expanded wine bar, an event space that could host around 80 guests and a full kitchen. 972-403-9463. https://cornerwines.com.
Jasper's to offer scratch kitchen staples to Flower Mound's Riverwalk
Jasper's is slated to open a location at the Flower Mound Riverwalk in spring 2023. (Courtesy Jasper's) Jaspers will open in spring 2023 at the River Walk in Flower Mound. It will be located at 4040 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound. "Jasper’s is thrilled to join The Riverwalk,” said William...
starlocalmedia.com
What a sight! Take a trip through the Deerfield neighborhood in Plano to get into the holiday spirit
I can't believe that I have lived in North Texas nearly 12 years now, and this week was my family's first visit to the Deerfield neighborhood, located in north Plano, to see the amazing Christmas and holiday light displays put on by the residents of the subdivision. It is absolutely...
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings Asian-Inspired dishes to Greenville Avenue in Dallas
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened a new Dallas location at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened Nov. 19 at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119, Dallas. Founded in 2000, the Irving-based fast-casual restaurant concept serves up a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. The new Greenville location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup. Pei Wei has more than 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. 214-660-5858. www.peiwei.com/texas/290-greenville-avenue.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars
America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
papercitymag.com
Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Aloha Chicken and Shrimp
Rex Pak and Stephanie Hyewon Pak decided to open a small Hawaiian-style start-up inside a Mobil gas station in Watauga in 2018 even though they had no experience in the restaurant industry. Success (and long lines) were the result, and earlier this year they decided to open a standalone location in Richardson.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
Ever Heard of the Dallas Thrift Store That Will Smoke Meat for You?
Now this is my kind of place. I love to go and rummage through thrift stores. I can totally spend an afternoon searching for cool stuff that I can get on the cheap. I also happen to love barbecue. So, EV’s Thrift Store down in Dallas is firmly on my radar.
New Shake Shack location is opening its doors in Plano in December
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Shake Shack is coming to town, and sooner than you think. The iconic smashed burger franchise opening another location in North Texas, this one will be located in Plano. The Park and Preston Shack will officially open on Dec. 5 at 5009 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093.
CandysDirt.com
It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold
If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer in the nick of time right as Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was about to put the estate on auction. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing about to go to auction. Through our digging, we knew all about it of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: You Could Live in the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Even if a house is a turnkey, it’s likely you’ll start daydreaming about home improvement plans before you sign the deed. Maybe the primary bedroom is begging for a fresh paint job. Perhaps the upstairs guest bath needs updating. Some of these projects you’ll do yourself, and some you’ll hire out.
dmagazine.com
My Deaf Sister and Her Husband Dined at Tatsu Dallas. The Chef and Team Learned ASL For Their Reservation.
You may have read D dining critic Brian Reinhart’s recent review of Tatsu Dallas, a 10-seat omakase restaurant that is one of this town’s toughest reservations. The meal, which can run up to 20 courses depending on what chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi serves, is a delicate, intimate experience that Brian says is worth the weekslong wait.
Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date Night
Cafe Izmir, the tiny restaurant packed with loads of flavor and spirit, is located on Greenville Avenue where diners have enjoyed romantic get-a-ways for decades. The locations downtown and the airport still bring in the flavors, but it is the original location that continuously brings me joy.
Sugar Factory Could Be Coming to Richardson
Over-the-top Insane Milkshakes and Monster Burgers are just a few options at this fun, family-friendly restaurant.
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0