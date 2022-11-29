ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mizzen and Main to bring modern menswear to Southlake Town Square

Mizzen and Main has men’s clothes that are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, machine-washable and have four-way stretch, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Mizzen and Main is set to open a location in Southlake Town Square in summer 2023, according to an October press release. A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing shows the store will be located at 311 Grand Ave. E. in Southlake. Mizzen and Main features a variety of menswear with modern silhouettes, the release stated. The store offers men’s casual shirts, dress shirts, flannels, pullovers, pants and shorts. Its clothes are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, machine-washable and have four-way stretch, according to its website. www.mizzenandmain.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Corner Wines in Plano set to expand wine bar, add full kitchen

Corner Wines' expansion will include an expanded wine bar, an event space and a full kitchen. (Courtesy Corner Wines) Corner Wines in Plano is expanding its wine bar and adding a full kitchen, according to a spokesperson for the business. Construction on the 1,500-square-foot expansion to the wine bar located at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, has already begun, and it is set to finish Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The new space will feature an expanded wine bar, an event space that could host around 80 guests and a full kitchen. 972-403-9463. https://cornerwines.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings Asian-Inspired dishes to Greenville Avenue in Dallas

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened a new Dallas location at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened Nov. 19 at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119, Dallas. Founded in 2000, the Irving-based fast-casual restaurant concept serves up a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. The new Greenville location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup. Pei Wei has more than 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. 214-660-5858. www.peiwei.com/texas/290-greenville-avenue.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars

America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco

The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List

This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Aloha Chicken and Shrimp

Rex Pak and Stephanie Hyewon Pak decided to open a small Hawaiian-style start-up inside a Mobil gas station in Watauga in 2018 even though they had no experience in the restaurant industry. Success (and long lines) were the result, and earlier this year they decided to open a standalone location in Richardson.
RICHARDSON, TX
CW33

New Shake Shack location is opening its doors in Plano in December

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Shake Shack is coming to town, and sooner than you think. The iconic smashed burger franchise opening another location in North Texas, this one will be located in Plano. The Park and Preston Shack will officially open on Dec. 5 at 5009 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold

If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer in the nick of time right as Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was about to put the estate on auction. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing about to go to auction. Through our digging, we knew all about it of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date Night

Cafe Izmir, the tiny restaurant packed with loads of flavor and spirit, is located on Greenville Avenue where diners have enjoyed romantic get-a-ways for decades. The locations downtown and the airport still bring in the flavors, but it is the original location that continuously brings me joy.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
