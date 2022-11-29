SAN DIEGO — The first-ever MLB draft lottery took place during the winter meetings Tuesday at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, and the Detroit Tigers received the No. 3 overall pick in 2023 edition of the amateur draft. The Tigers, the sixth-worst team in baseball last season, moved up three spots from their pre-lottery odds. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to No. 1 overall, followed by the Washington Nationals, who dropped one spot. The...

