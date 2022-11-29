Read full article on original website
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:16 a.m. EST
McConaughey, Kunis among People mag’s ‘People of the Year’. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 “People of the Year.” The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday with Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others. McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown. Kunis was lauded for her fundraising for Ukraine, where she was born. Hudson and Brunson was honored for her inclusive daytime talk show, while Brunson was selected for her work on “Abbott Elementary.”
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
FOX 28 Spokane
French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on the last day of his visit to the U.S. Macron’s office said the visit is being held to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy. Macron will meet Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday. Macron is also scheduled to see the historic French Quarter, the heart of the city and meet with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles
BUCHAREST (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is condemning Russia’s weekslong assault on Ukraine’s power grid as an attempt to “turn off the heat … so that civilians suffer.” His remarks in Romania Wednesday came as Ukraine’s foreign minister said that NATO countries gave him a “number of new commitments” on arming his nation. But Dmytro Kuleba declined to say whether that includes promises of badly wanted Patriot missile batteries. Equipping Ukraine with arms and equipment to rebuild its battered electricity grid to survive winter under Russian bombardment has been a top issue as NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest. Ukraine is seeking U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries or other advanced air defense systems to block Russian airstrikes.
Ukraine urges tougher Western squeeze on Russian oil prices
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday for a lower price cap on Russian oil than the one agreed to by Ukraine’s Western supporters, while Russian authorities called the $60-per-barrel cap harmful to free, stable markets. Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image
With his death, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation. It’s also a country in the throes of protests against “zero-COVID” lockdowns that saw protesters take to the streets of Beijing and Shanghai and call for an end to Communist Party rule. Jiang’s exit came smack in the middle of the most visible demonstrations since the 1989 bloodshed on Tiananmen Square. Looking at his leadership underscores the difference between the China of the late 1990s and early 2000s and today’s more insular and, in some cases, more authoritarian society.
FOX 28 Spokane
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to designate a broad rugged mountain area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that Spirit Mountain is central to the creation story of several Mojave Desert tribes. The mountain would be part of Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, a huge area south of Las Vegas stretching generally from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the California Mojave National Preserve. The designation isn’t final, but Biden’s announcement was hailed by tribal representatives, conservationists and members of Nevada’s congressional delegation including Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus.
Russian prison expert: Brittney Griner is in the ‘fight of her life’
A look at the conditions for Americans trapped in Russian jails.
6 foreign sailors witnessed an alleged environmental crime. They've been stuck in San Diego since May
Witnesses' plight offers glimpse at rare portion of law allowing U.S. government to hold foreigners for months or longer before charges are filed
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.
Russia invests 'disproportionately costly' offensive to take Bakhmut despite low strategic advantage: UK intel
Russia's fight for Bakhmut has become 'disproportionately costly' for Moscow who will gain little strategic advantage if it takes the city.
FOX 28 Spokane
GOP’s Duarte takes California Central Valley US House seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican John Duarte defeated Democrat Adam Gray in a new California U.S. House district in the Central Valley farm belt that produced the closest congressional contest in the state this year. With virtually all of the ballots counted, Duarte had just over 50% of the vote. Gray conceded in a statement, saying, “I accept the results and have called to congratulate my opponent.” Earlier, Republicans regained control of the House. With Duarte’s victory, Republicans will hold 221 seats next year, Democrats 213, with one Colorado race undecided and going to a recount. Duarte said he would be a “bipartisan champion” in Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
Authorities: Migrant paraglided over Melilla border to Spain
Spanish authorities say they are looking for a person who paraglided over a border fence from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla in what appeared to be a new and creative way to migrate irregularly to European territory. A spokesperson for the Spanish government delegation in Melilla said Friday that two citizens reported seeing the paraglider Thursday afternoon. The flyer ran off after landing, which is why authorities suspect the individual was a migrant. Melilla is one of two Spanish territories in North Africa. In June, 23 people died during an attempt by hundreds of migrants and refugees to force their way in from Morocco, resulting in a stampede.
FOX 28 Spokane
UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
BOSTON (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that began Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.
