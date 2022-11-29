Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Win Your Way In To The Holiday Blues Concert Coming To Kilgore, TX
We Have The Hookup For You To Win Tickets To A Special Holiday Concert For Folks Who Love That Brown Liquor Music!. The holidays are here and All Around Booking is kicking off the holiday season with a show for those who love the Blues at The El Greco in Kilgore!
Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas
If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards. It was announced today...
inforney.com
Christmas parades to fill downtown streets across East Texas
Everybody loves a parade. And in the days leading up to Christmas, children and adults alike will be out in force as holiday-themed floats, marching bands and old St. Nick himself make their way through downtown streets across East Texas. Organizers say spectators of the parades should arrive well in...
10-week-old Ranger is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for SPCA East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off their 10-week-old furry friend, Ranger. Ranger and his siblings were abandoned when they were very small and now he is as healthy and joyful as can be. Cortelyou shared that the holidays are a perfect […]
Texas drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by our sister station, […]
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
KLTV
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”. A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. SFA Board...
East Texans can support Wood County Blue Santa Fundraiser on Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are invited to attend the Wood County Oh Whata Night Blue Santa Fundraiser on Tuesday. Local police are partnering with Whataburger and Walmart to raise funds to buy Christmas presents for children. The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street. and Walmart from […]
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Houston & in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize,...
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
Winnsboro, Texas School to Add a Useful Trade to It’s Curriculum Next Year
Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
Longview's KFRO adds FM station
LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
cbs19.tv
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause
TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
KLTV
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospital’s ‘Miracle Child’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler selects a ‘Miracle Child’ each year to represent CMN hospitals. On Monday morning, CHRISTUS introduced a 3-year-old from Canton, Hannah Harlow, as the 2023 Miracle Child. It all began when she was just one year old.
Whataburger restaurants across East Texas fundraising for Blue Santa on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Whataburger restaurants are holding fundraisers for Blue Santa on Tuesday. Local police are partnering with the businesses to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children. Wood County The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street and Walmart from 5-7 p.m. The fast […]
KLTV
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/28
Meet Paddington, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Paddington is a 4 year old Beagle Mix and will be fully vetted and microchipped this week. He is o.k. with some dogs and we are not sure about cats, so if you are interested in meeting Paddington a meet and greet with any current animals would be best.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
KLTV
UT Health Tyler’s new NICU helps keep medical care local
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler hospital is bringing attention to National Prematurity Awareness Month with its new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) built earlier this year. KLTV 7′s Willie Downs spoke with nurses at UT Health about how the NICU is impacting families here in East Texas. “It’s...
