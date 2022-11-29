ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wnky.com

KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
FRANKFORT, KY
14news.com

Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
wymt.com

The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs

This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds came up just short of a championship. Boyle County beat the Redhounds 32-26 to win their second straight title, denying Corbin a state championship. The game was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading scores in each possessions throughout the game. Kade Elam...
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

