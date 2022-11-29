Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wymt.com
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive. The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several...
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
kentuckytoday.com
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
wymt.com
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
wymt.com
Knott County school receives 100 computers from Louisville organization
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center (ATC) serves the vocational students of Knott County Central High School, but July’s flood left many wondering how these vocational programs would continue. “The bottom level that housed our shop areas had 6 or 7 feet of water in...
Kentucky gas prices, floods, childcare provider funding: Gov. Beshear Dec. 1 update
Here's what was discussed during Gov. Beshear's Dec. 1 Team Kentucky update.
14news.com
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
wymt.com
The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
WLKY.com
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin convicted of another crime
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of another crime. Joheim Bandy was found guilty of strangulation. Bandy was previously sentenced to 13 years for assault and robbery when he was a teenager. He ended up only serving about a year before being pardoned by Bevin.
wymt.com
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs
This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
wymt.com
Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds came up just short of a championship. Boyle County beat the Redhounds 32-26 to win their second straight title, denying Corbin a state championship. The game was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading scores in each possessions throughout the game. Kade Elam...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
WKYT 27
One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
Kentucky’s only Narcan vending machine seeing high demand
Kentucky's first and only Narcan vending machine is being recognized on the national level for its high demand.
Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69
Work will begin in December on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton, officials said.
