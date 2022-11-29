ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles

HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022

The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Woodlands Flea Market is this Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
MAGNOLIA, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Christmas Events in The Woodlands Area 2022

Festive events are happening all season long in The Woodlands area! From breakfast with Santa, to festivals and sing-alongs, there are plenty of events and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. November – December 24, 2022 – Festival of Lights at Woodlands Church – Experience the joy of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline

High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

