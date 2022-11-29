Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes
Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog. Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October. With an impressive...
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
Cold Stone Creamery Coming Soon to Conroe
The grand opening is tentatively set for February 2023.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Click2Houston.com
It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles
HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
Word on the street Dickinson...
· It’s almost here, the most magical time of the year!. Our Third Annual Gator Bayou Lighted Christmas Boat Parade presented by Destination Dickinson will be held Saturday, December 3rd, at 6:00 p.m.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Houston & in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize,...
Word on the street Kemah... 11/30/2022
Jingle on Boardwalk is coming to the Kemah Boardwalk!. Weekends from Dec 2nd to 18th.From pictures with Santa, Snow patch fun, and live music, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022
The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Woodlands Flea Market is this Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Events in The Woodlands Area 2022
Festive events are happening all season long in The Woodlands area! From breakfast with Santa, to festivals and sing-alongs, there are plenty of events and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. November – December 24, 2022 – Festival of Lights at Woodlands Church – Experience the joy of...
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
Houston Agent Magazine
Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline
High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
