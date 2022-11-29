ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WIBX 950

It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays

It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
BARNEVELD, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s NEXUS Center Grand Opening Happens Thursday at 6

The Utica NEXUS Center's grand opening will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the newly opened facility, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. NEXUS is a 1,200 seat venue for youth and junior hockey, soccer and Lacrosse tournaments. The feature rink of the facility will serve as the home ice for Utica University's Women's Hockey program, as well as home to Utica Comets' junior teams.
UTICA, NY
syracuse.com

See where weekly pay in Onondaga County ranks in US, NY

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average weekly pay among workers in Onondaga County rose 4.1% in the second quarter to over $1,200, according to the latest data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That increase ranked the county ninth among New York counties for the quarter and tied for 211th...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)

Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
PORT BYRON, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
104.5 The Team

Cast of Legendary X-Mas Movie to Reunite in Central New York! Where Will They Be?

"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." That, and so many other famous lines, were shared by the cast members of It's a Wonderful Life, a movie that has been ranked by some as the best Christmas movie ever. The movie tells a haunting yet inspiring story about the power of giving back, and has been watched by millions of people during holiday seasons since its release in 1947.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Vports and Syracuse Airport create first international advanced air mobility corridor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is partnering with Québec-based world leader in advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VPorts, to build the first international electric AAM corridor that will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. VPorts, along with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.), […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall

***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
SYRACUSE, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca

There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options

Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
ITHACA, NY

