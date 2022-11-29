Read full article on original website
CNY Volunteer Proudly Serves as a 4th Generation Fire Fighter
Here's a dedicated fire fighter following in his families footsteps. Justin is a proud volunteer for the Oriskany Falls Fire Department. After living in Florida for a short time, the first thing he did when he came back was join the fire department. Though he's only been with the crew...
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
Utica’s NEXUS Center Grand Opening Happens Thursday at 6
The Utica NEXUS Center's grand opening will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the newly opened facility, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. NEXUS is a 1,200 seat venue for youth and junior hockey, soccer and Lacrosse tournaments. The feature rink of the facility will serve as the home ice for Utica University's Women's Hockey program, as well as home to Utica Comets' junior teams.
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
See where weekly pay in Onondaga County ranks in US, NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average weekly pay among workers in Onondaga County rose 4.1% in the second quarter to over $1,200, according to the latest data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That increase ranked the county ninth among New York counties for the quarter and tied for 211th...
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)
Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Cast of Legendary X-Mas Movie to Reunite in Central New York! Where Will They Be?
"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." That, and so many other famous lines, were shared by the cast members of It's a Wonderful Life, a movie that has been ranked by some as the best Christmas movie ever. The movie tells a haunting yet inspiring story about the power of giving back, and has been watched by millions of people during holiday seasons since its release in 1947.
Vports and Syracuse Airport create first international advanced air mobility corridor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is partnering with Québec-based world leader in advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VPorts, to build the first international electric AAM corridor that will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. VPorts, along with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.), […]
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca
There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options
Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
