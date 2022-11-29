Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests

Read full article on original website
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia invests 'disproportionately costly' offensive to take Bakhmut despite low strategic advantage: UK intel
Russia's fight for Bakhmut has become 'disproportionately costly' for Moscow who will gain little strategic advantage if it takes the city.
Ukraine urges tougher Western squeeze on Russian oil prices
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday for a lower price cap on Russian oil than the one agreed to by Ukraine’s Western supporters, while Russian authorities called the $60-per-barrel cap harmful to free, stable markets. Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy’s...
6 foreign sailors witnessed an alleged environmental crime. They've been stuck in San Diego since May
Witnesses' plight offers glimpse at rare portion of law allowing U.S. government to hold foreigners for months or longer before charges are filed
The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber
The B-21 Raider is expected to start flying next year.
