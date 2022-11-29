ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is charged with threatening a state official and judge after he allegedly faxed a message to a local TV station saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and allegedly emailed a threat to a judge. Jason Shields was arrested...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Lebanon-Express

2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
FLORISSANT, MO
Lebanon-Express

GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
KANSAS STATE

