Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor, Sheriff host summit and tour of correctional facility with Morris County Chapter of the NAACP
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre, Undersheriff Mark Spitzer, Undersheriff Alan Robinson, Chief Warrant Officer Jack Ambrose, Warden Christopher Klein, and other members of Morris County law enforcement joined executive members of the Morris County Chapter of the NAACP for a tour of the Morris County Correctional Facility.
NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime
CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian killed in Morris County crash
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed after a Thursday evening crash in Morris County, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The crash happened on Dec. 1, at around 5:50 p.m., on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive in Morris Township, authorities said. Officers...
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
theobserver.com
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
wrnjradio.com
Retired Morris County Chief Assistant Prosecutor John McNamara honored at the annual college
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Hundreds of law enforcement officials from all 21 New Jersey counties recently met in Atlantic City to stay abreast of ongoing issues and to continue their legal education. During the annual college, a retired Chief Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was honored...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of stealing cell phone in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man is accused of stealing a cell phone from a customer at the Laundry Basket last month, according to police. On November 18, at around 11:13 p.m., police responded to the Laundry Basket, located at 80 Main Street, in reference to a theft of a cell phone, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to shoplifting from Sussex County Home Depot
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Fredon Township man has pleaded guilty to shoplifting merchandise from a Sussex County Home Depot, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Thomas Rae, 56, pled guilty to fourth-degree shoplifting on Nov. 16 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Comments / 2