Hackettstown, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor, Sheriff host summit and tour of correctional facility with Morris County Chapter of the NAACP

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre, Undersheriff Mark Spitzer, Undersheriff Alan Robinson, Chief Warrant Officer Jack Ambrose, Warden Christopher Klein, and other members of Morris County law enforcement joined executive members of the Morris County Chapter of the NAACP for a tour of the Morris County Correctional Facility.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime

CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
CLIFTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian killed in Morris County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed after a Thursday evening crash in Morris County, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The crash happened on Dec. 1, at around 5:50 p.m., on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive in Morris Township, authorities said. Officers...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of stealing cell phone in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man is accused of stealing a cell phone from a customer at the Laundry Basket last month, according to police. On November 18, at around 11:13 p.m., police responded to the Laundry Basket, located at 80 Main Street, in reference to a theft of a cell phone, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to shoplifting from Sussex County Home Depot

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Fredon Township man has pleaded guilty to shoplifting merchandise from a Sussex County Home Depot, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Thomas Rae, 56, pled guilty to fourth-degree shoplifting on Nov. 16 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns

Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...

