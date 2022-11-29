ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
crypto-economy.com

The ECB Fiercely Attacks Cryptocurrencies: We Reveal Its Lies and True Intentions

In an article dated today, November 30, the European Central Bank (ECB) has made a strong attack on the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. However, it is a position full of prejudices, lies and ignorance. Will this be the beginning of a “war” of the ECB against cryptocurrencies?
crypto-economy.com

Telegram Plans to Create its Own Decentralized Exchange and Wallet

Considering how the collapse of FTX managed to shake the crypto ecosystem as well as the faith of some players within the industry, Telegram has stepped in and believes that it has enough capability to craft decentralized exchanges. The CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov stated that the firm would work on the development of non-custodial wallets and a decentralized exchange. These two would enable users to trade their cryptos within a safe environment.
Queen City News

With Pulisic back, US faces the Netherlands in round of 16

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal — and the injury he got while scoring it — that lifted the United States into the round of 16 at the World Cup. WATCH LIVE: Netherlands vs. USA (10 a.m., Fox Charlotte) He injured his pelvic bone, Pulisic insisted, when he collided with Iran’s […]
crypto-economy.com

Ripple (XRP) Rises Despite Removal from Coinbase Wallet

In a recent development, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has decided to pull support of almost four tokens that include Ripple (XRP). Starting from December 5 this year, the exchange will no longer support these tokens. Despite that, it would still be possible for XRP holders to access and withdraw their assets through the wallet’s recovery phase. Coinbase stated that the main reason for taking such a step is due to the low usage of these tokens.
crypto-economy.com

DeFi Protocol Ankr Suffers Multi Million Dollar Exploit

Ankr, a decentralized finance protocol that is based on BNB Chain, has suffered a major hack due to a bug in its code that allowed the attacker to reportedly mint nearly 20 trillion Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) tokens. 2022 has witnessed a flood of massive crypto exploits with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy