Considering how the collapse of FTX managed to shake the crypto ecosystem as well as the faith of some players within the industry, Telegram has stepped in and believes that it has enough capability to craft decentralized exchanges. The CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov stated that the firm would work on the development of non-custodial wallets and a decentralized exchange. These two would enable users to trade their cryptos within a safe environment.

2 DAYS AGO