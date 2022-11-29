Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Waco businessman & philanthropist passes away
Waco (FOX 44) — Friends and family are mourning the death of well-known Waco businessman and philanthropist James Ray Hawkins. He died on November 22nd at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 86. Hawkins served as a U.S. Air Force Weather Officer from 1958 to 1963...
Celebrate Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton, Texas This Weekend
The City of Belton, Texas is celebrating their annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail events. Of course I have the the rundown of fun activities for you right here. There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, school choirs, and of course a ton of twinkling lights, a Christmas parade, and Santa Claus.
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Dec. 2 – 4
Wild Lights | until Dec. 31 | Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 6 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 2601 N University Parks Dr. | $15 | Enjoy warm beverages, a free scavenger hunt and more during this stroll through the Zoo at night.
KWTX
Central Texan who fought for his life after freak gymnastics accident is graduating from college with honors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas 23-year-old who fought to live following a freak gymnastics accident as a teenager which left him with a traumatic brain injury is overcoming the odds, again, this time graduating college with honors. Blake Hyland is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in...
WacoTrib.com
Study to weigh 100-year-old Decker Johnson Hall as Paul Quinn satellite location
A 100-year-old building on the former Paul Quinn College campus is structurally sound but still needs work before it could reopen and play a role for the East Waco community once more, according to engineers. Since its construction in 1922 and 1923, William Decker Johnson Hall served as a dormitory,...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Ground Game Texas asking for Prop A petition signatures at Saturday event
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is asking community members to come to Carl Levin Park and sign the referendum petition to make Prop A the law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Harker Heights passed Prop A, which decriminalized low-level...
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody
One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
KWTX
Farm bureau in Coryell County surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local county Farm Bureau spread some holiday cheer and awareness about the plight of farmers and ranchers by surprising shoppers at the grocery store checkout line and paying for their bill. The Coryell County Farm Bureau sent out representatives to the HEB in Gatesville the...
fox44news.com
Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
KWTX
Bosque County treasurer to resume duties while shrouded in controversy over alleged scam of elderly victim
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The embattled former Bosque County treasurer who was removed from office in August is set to resume her duties as treasurer next month after voters returned her to office in November. As Carla Sigler prepares to take back her position as Bosque County treasurer, she remains...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
