Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Waco businessman & philanthropist passes away

Waco (FOX 44) — Friends and family are mourning the death of well-known Waco businessman and philanthropist James Ray Hawkins. He died on November 22nd at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 86. Hawkins served as a U.S. Air Force Weather Officer from 1958 to 1963...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year

WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
TEXAS STATE
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Dec. 2 – 4

Wild Lights | until Dec. 31 | Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 6 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 2601 N University Parks Dr. | $15 | Enjoy warm beverages, a free scavenger hunt and more during this stroll through the Zoo at night.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
US105

Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?

Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
WACO, TX
US105

Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022

Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
KILLEEN, TX

