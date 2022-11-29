ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action

By David Norlin
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqZbK_0jQq8RQq00

A "vote here" sign advertises Oct. 25, 2022, at the Shawnee County Election Office in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media.

I walked doors this election. I talked to hundreds of people. My conclusion: Most are willing, even eager, to talk, and glad for the post-COVID opportunity. That’s really not in question.

What concerns me is Kansas’ historic, deep-pocketed-yet poverty-stricken, ever-darker and more fearful Republican monopoly of thought.

The big question is when the body politic will wake up. Kansas’ now-fabled August rejection of such thought showed it could be done. So did the governor’s race, and the reelection of Sharice Davids. But save those exceptions, that spell was not broken in November. Despite clear choices on the ballot, 60,000 fewer voters turned out than 4 years ago.

Krista Tippett, of the insightful “On Being” series, summed up the challenge beautifully : “Evolutionary biologists in our day are rediscovering … humanity’s superpower of cooperation. And so they are telling a completely different story than the one the West was built around: The story that we as a species have always progressed by competing and fighting and winning. It is simply not true.

“In the name of that story, we perfected systems for making an ‘us’ and an ‘other.’ We made of the natural world [and I would argue, the poor, minorities, LGBTQ folks] an ‘other.’ ”

We can no longer allow storytellers on social media and primarily for-profit news outlets to turn our comfort zones into circled wagons.

Breaking out and reaching out is important, but kumbaya moments don’t rule out pointing a finger — not a gun — at those who exploit our division for profit.

A master practitioner of the art is the charlatan pseudo-lawyer who will soon serve as our primary law enforcement officer, despite his profound disrespect for every citizen’s voting rights and his court-ordered remedial legal education.

Breaking out and reaching out is important, but kumbaya moments don’t rule out pointing a finger — not a gun — at those who exploit our division for profit.

– David Norlin

This is balanced by a female Democratic governor who can apply brakes to a Legislature that rolls over citizens’ will and well-being. Thankfully, Laura Kelly will be in Topeka, keeping the Statehouse at a safe velocity.

But why do we always have to settle for, “It could have been worse?”

Some very fine candidates will not make a needed difference in state government — because their names didn’t have an ‘R’ by them.

Myopia pervades Kansas’ legislative leadership and our Washington, D.C. delegation. They battle elimination of sales taxes on groceries till they finally “compromise” on partial and delayed tax relief. They decry inflation, but in an era when mega-grocers Kroger (Dillon’s) and Albertson’s move to merge , they ring the bell against regulation. They remain unaware or silent about the 1980s coup under Republican President Ronald Reagan that allowed such monopolistic mergers to run rampant.

Other inflationary examples from the Washington Post : “BP posted eye-popping second-quarter profits worth $8.5 billion, its biggest windfall in 14 years . ExxonMobil went one further — its $17.9 billion in net income was its largest-ever quarterly profit.”

Collectively, our leadership is unequal to the task.

They seldom, if ever, recognize cascading dangers to Kansas and the planet. Once-defeated cholera is now spreading in Africa, an unparalleled third of Pakistan was flooded, and soon today’s millions of climate refugees will become billions.

Nationally, Lake Meade shrivels and Colorado River water use is reduced 20% — in this year alone. Kansas is not exempt. Water from the Ogallala Aquifer will disappear in 25 years, and silted-in Tuttle reservoir will also shrivel the northeast Kansas water supply. Less water requires more smarts.

As long as teachers are forced to report all lessons, women’s rights are restricted, and libraries have no books referring to race, transgender or gay people, the powers that be think we’re safe. Their modus operandi seems to be: “My morality first, your welfare last.”

Republicans vote for freedom yet are everywhere in chains.

As John Cassidy wrote : “The freedom to make one’s own decisions about reproduction and health. To vote. To choose one’s dating and life partners. To hold elections without worrying about an authoritarian putsch. To send one’s kids to school without fear of a madman armed with an AR-15. These are rights that threaten them. Freedom is a many-sided thing, and no political party has a monopoly on it.”

Our own Jason Probst, a Democratic state representative from Hutchinson, said it best : “Kansas, as a whole, isn’t nearly as extreme as our political rhetoric makes it seem. If we are ever going to force our policy to reflect the broader values of this state, it’s going to take more people voting for people who more accurately represent the will of Kansas voters — and not just a small faction that seems to have overtaken one party.”

Let’s talk better and vote smarter.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 4

Related
WIBW

Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday reinforced one of the priorities for her second term as governor. Kelly tweeted a message emphasizing the reasons she wants to see the state legalize medical marijuana. “This legislative session, we need to legalize medical marijuana so that Kansans with...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas banking commissioner pleads for greater oversight of novel financial institution

TOPEKA — The top banking regulator in Kansas urged legislators Thursday to embrace bills clearing a path for criminal background checks and fingerprinting of officers, directors and organizers involved in a new type of financial institution catering to wealthy people securing loans with their illiquid assets. State banking commissioner David Herndon asked a joint House […] The post Kansas banking commissioner pleads for greater oversight of novel financial institution appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year. “Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles state’s severe shortage of rural attorneys

TOPEKA —  Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s a ratio of two attorneys per […] The post Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles state’s severe shortage of rural attorneys appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Supreme Court justice resigns as teacher after KU protests antigay speaker. Bless his heart.

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall had his feelings hurt. Students and administrators at the University of Kansas questioned whether the campus Federalist Society should have invited an anti-LGBTQ speaker. Despite protests, the talk from Jordan Lorence of the Alliance Defending Freedom went forward as planned. Stegall outlined the situation and his claims in a […] The post Kansas Supreme Court justice resigns as teacher after KU protests antigay speaker. Bless his heart. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas on track to begin phasing out sales tax on groceries next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state is on track to implement a new law to phase out the state’s sales tax on groceries over three years. The governor signed the "Axe the Food Tax" legislation in May, and she said the Kansas Department of Revenue has published its notice to initiate those changes.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

How many people are on death row in Kansas?

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date […] The post Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IOWA STATE
WIBW

Kansas collects $642.3 million in November taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that total tax collections for the month of November were $642.3 million, which is $15.4 million, or 2.5% more than November 2021. The Department of Revenue also said total tax receipts for Fiscal Year 2023 continue to outpace...
KANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir

In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy