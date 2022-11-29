Nate Robinson opens up on Tom Thibodeau’s rigidity — “He wanted everybody to be just, like, Army serious all the time”

Tom Thibodeau seemingly wanted his players to be as serious as him, but that approach has seen a mixed bag of results in the past years.

Tom Thibodeau and Nate Robinson © Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports

Tom Thibodeau has become infamous for being strict and serious as a coach. Retired NBA player Nate Robinson recently discussed his previous relationship with the no-nonsense coach, whom he played for with the Chicago Bulls in the 2012-13 season.

" Like, we're in the locker room, we laugh, we joke, " Robinson told Elite Sports NY. " He wanted everybody to be just, like, Army serious all the time. Like, 'Bro, that's just not my personality. I'm gonna come in, have a good time. I'm always gonna be ready to play.' "

Personality (mis)match

When the 5-foot-9 point guard signed a contract with the Bulls in the 2012 offseason, some people around the league were probably wondering how he would fare under the leadership of Thibodeau. After all, Robinson was known for his happy-go-lucky attitude on and off the court.

As it turned out, they clicked right away.

The high-flyer thrived in Chicago , averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists per game in the regular season. There was also a 19-game stretch where Robinson recorded 18.6 points and 5.1 assists per contest.

In the 2013 playoffs, the three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion turned it up a notch by averaging 16.3 markers and 4.4 dimes per match. He even had a 34-point performance in the first round of the postseason that helped the Bulls earn a come-from-behind win over the Brooklyn Nets.

As Robinson pointed out, Thibodeau " brought the best out of me. "

Bringing out the best in teams

Throughout his NBA coaching career, Thibs has shown a knack for bringing out the best in some of his players. He wouldn't be a two-time Coach of the Year awardee if he weren't an elite coach.

However, some pundits believe that his coaching style and his stubbornness could lead to him saying goodbye to the New York Knicks sooner than later. For instance, his tendency to ride Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett despite their awful games instead of giving some minutes to other seemingly deserving players has cost the Knicks a few wins this season.

It will be interesting to watch what would change first, Thibodeau's inflexibility or his employment status.