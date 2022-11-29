Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Moses Lake Man Accused of Stealing a Shotgun in Moses Lake Homeless Camp
Moses Lake Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing someone’s shotgun at a homeless camp Tuesday morning. The victim went to a homeless camp in Moses Lake carrying a shotgun, and states that 45-year-old Eric Applegate held the victim at gunpoint with a pistol. After escaping the robbery...
Tri-City Herald
A Pasco man feared violating a court order. So he left a beaten woman outside for hours
A Pasco man left a seriously beaten woman outside to die because he feared getting into trouble if he called 911. Joe Cruz Garza, 56, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail for violating a court protection order that was supposed to keep him away from 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man gets a year in jail in East Wenatchee-area stabbing
EAST WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to a year in jail in a March stabbing that left another man injured near East Wenatchee. Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree assault and felony harassment but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
kpq.com
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
kpq.com
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl
The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
ifiberone.com
Kriete to be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday; Rectenwald retiring
EPHRATA — Joey Kriete will be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday afternoon. Elected candidates are typically sworn in at the beginning of the new year but current Sheriff Ryan Rectenwald is retiring this week. Rectenwald was appointed to the sheriff position on July 1 after former...
kpq.com
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
KIMA TV
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
KOMO News
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
kpq.com
Chelan, Douglas County Elections Now Certified
Election results are now certified in Chelan and Douglas counties for November's election. There were only two tightly contested races, which were both in Chelan County. Shon Smith beat Anne Hessberg by 328 votes in the final tally for the County Commissioner District 2 race. Meanwhile, Marty Young edged out...
