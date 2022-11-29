Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. With more than 400 miles of coastline, San Juan County is a sanctuary of breathtaking seaside views. When left unchanged by the hands of humans, shorelines and the wide range of life they support are amazingly resilient. Often a fear of coastal erosion (a natural process that builds our beaches), instigates owners to build a bulkhead; this is known as “shoreline armoring.” Seawalls, bulkheads, and riprap are a few examples. Shoreline armor directly buries and alters safe havens essential to small salmon and their prey, and disrupts the processes that form and maintain the beaches we all love.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO