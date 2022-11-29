ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Turkey Trot 2022

Islanders and visitors burned some pre-feast calories Thanksgiving day, for a good cause during the 16th annual Turkey Trot. The 5k run donates proceeds and food to the Friday Harbor Food Bank and Animal Protection Society-Friday Harbor. Friday Harbor resident and FHHS Class of 2017 Alumni Joe Stewart came in...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Course correction needed for rapidly changing beaches

Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. With more than 400 miles of coastline, San Juan County is a sanctuary of breathtaking seaside views. When left unchanged by the hands of humans, shorelines and the wide range of life they support are amazingly resilient. Often a fear of coastal erosion (a natural process that builds our beaches), instigates owners to build a bulkhead; this is known as “shoreline armoring.” Seawalls, bulkheads, and riprap are a few examples. Shoreline armor directly buries and alters safe havens essential to small salmon and their prey, and disrupts the processes that form and maintain the beaches we all love.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

