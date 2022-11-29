Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
USA vs. Netherlands: 2 young teams go head-to-head for place in World Cup quarterfinals
The last time the Americans advanced that far in the tournament was 2002 and the team has relished its ability to prove to the audience back home that it can actually compete in soccer on the biggest stage.
Netherlands vs. USA: Live updates, highlights and reactions
The American have reached the round of 16. All eyes on the health of Christian Pulisic while the Dutch are dealing with their own fitness issues. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
Comments / 0