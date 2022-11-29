Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez apologizes to Lionel Messi: 'Every day we learn something new'
Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi, who he previously accused of disrespecting Mexico.
Canelo Alvarez apologizes for threatening Lionel Messi over World Cup jersey vid: 'I got carried away'
Boxer Canelo Alvarez has publicly apologized for threatening Argentina's Lionel Messi on Twitter following Mexico's 2-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup earlier this week. "In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some...
Canelo Alvarez warns Lionel Messi after Mexico jersey video: 'He better hope to God that he doesn't run into me'
The World Cup raises tensions and tempers across the globe, and not even hugely successful and talented athletes like Canelo Alvarez are immune to it. The boxing legend sent a harsh, vaguely threatening message to Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday after Argentina beat Alvarez's Mexico 2-0. He wasn't angry about the game specifically, but something that had happened in the locker room after. He'd seen a video that showed Messi apparently kicking a Mexico jersey and wasn't happy with what he considered to be the intentional disrespecting of his country's jersey.
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
The Ring Magazine
Fight Picks: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3
On Saturday, Ring junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada will face former pound-for-pound king and longtime rival Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez for the vacant WBC title at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The eagerly anticipated showdown will be broadcast on DAZN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
BBC
Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight
The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
BoxingNews24.com
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez expected to defeat Juan Estrada in Saturday’s trilogy match on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is the favorite to defeat WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada in their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will be shown live on DAZN. The oddsmakers aren’t giving...
SkySports
Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'
Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
MMAmania.com
World Cup 2022: ‘Pissed’ UFC veteran ready to fight Canelo Alvarez on sight for threatening Argentina’s Leo Messi
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing with 32 clubs representing their respective nations in Doha, Qatar. Over the weekend, Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in the group stage to increase its chances of advancing to the next round, while dwindling the hopes of Mexico. Lionel Messi, Argentina’s best player,...
worldboxingnews.net
Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash
Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...
The Ring Magazine
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata unification fight postponed due to flu
Flu season has knocked out a world title unification bout. The women’s 108-pound summit clash between WBC titleholder Kim Clavel and WBA claimant Jessica Nery Plata has been postponed after Clavel came down with the flu, her promoter Yvon Michel tweeted Tuesday. The bout was scheduled for Thursday in...
These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
The Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking places New York and Singapore at the top.
Comments / 0