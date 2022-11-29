ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
WSOC Charlotte

Canelo Alvarez warns Lionel Messi after Mexico jersey video: 'He better hope to God that he doesn't run into me'

The World Cup raises tensions and tempers across the globe, and not even hugely successful and talented athletes like Canelo Alvarez are immune to it. The boxing legend sent a harsh, vaguely threatening message to Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday after Argentina beat Alvarez's Mexico 2-0. He wasn't angry about the game specifically, but something that had happened in the locker room after. He'd seen a video that showed Messi apparently kicking a Mexico jersey and wasn't happy with what he considered to be the intentional disrespecting of his country's jersey.
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Ring Magazine

Fight Picks: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3

On Saturday, Ring junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada will face former pound-for-pound king and longtime rival Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez for the vacant WBC title at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ​The eagerly anticipated showdown will be broadcast on DAZN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7...
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act

Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
BBC

Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight

The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
SkySports

Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'

Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
worldboxingnews.net

Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash

Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...
The Ring Magazine

Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata unification fight postponed due to flu

Flu season has knocked out a world title unification bout. The women’s 108-pound summit clash between WBC titleholder Kim Clavel and WBA claimant Jessica Nery Plata has been postponed after Clavel came down with the flu, her promoter Yvon Michel tweeted Tuesday. The bout was scheduled for Thursday in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy