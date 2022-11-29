Read full article on original website
Related
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
These are the best cities to live in overseas around the world, according to expats. No US cities come in the top 10.
Valencia on Spain's east coast is the best place for expats to live and work, and Johannesburg is the worst, according to a survey by InterNations.
US intelligence thinks China's protests will likely fizzle out because they are disorganized and leaderless: Politico
US intelligence thinks the Chinese police may be trying to preemptively intimidate people from protesting again, per communications seen by Politico.
Business Insider
It's time for investors to sell any rally in stocks with job losses set to shock markets in 2023, Bank of America says
Sell stock rallies ahead of the likely recession shock for Main Street consumer sentiment in 2023, Bank of America said Friday. Job losses next year will shock consumers, as inflation did in 2022, analysts predicted. For now, the labor market still looks strong, with the addition of 263,000 jobs in...
Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes follows protests across China by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions.
Comments / 0