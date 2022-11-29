ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip

Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
ALBANY, NY
followsouthjersey.com

Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures

Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
WINDHAM, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Appliances Being Banned In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with?. A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits

Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York

With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
ALBANY, NY
Thrillist

Sarah Podemski's Perfect Day Off in Hudson, NY Is All About Thinking And Eating Local

The road-tripping actress from 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Resident Alien' loves the small-town feel of this riverside arts hub. Sarah Podemski is busy these days. She stars as Rita, a single mother navigating complex identity politics and interpersonal relationships in an Oklahoma Indigenous community, in FX's critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs that was recently renewed for a third season, and as Kayla, the dynamic lawyer on Ute Reservation in Syfy's dramedy Resident Alien, a graphic novel adaptation that’s shooting its third season. Based out of Toronto, Podemski is also currently working on a documentary series about road trips and small-town life in Southwestern Ontario.
HUDSON, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

