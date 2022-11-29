Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Council races to watch in red wave aftermath
This year’s municipal cycle could be an interesting one given several headline-making issues this year. All Tampa City Council districts are up for election this year and of those, five have at least three candidates running so far. This year’s municipal cycle could be an interesting one given several...
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
It’s not just Sheriff Grady Judd who is not listening to the facts!
Written by: G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH Retired Clinical Assistant Professor, and Service Head Shelter Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. I read with interest the excellent piece written by Coryn Julien, Associate Director of Communications, Alley Cat Allies, in the Lakeland Gazette on November 28, 2022. This thoughtful piece was based on the best available scientific evidence in the management of community cats (a term that encompasses feral and free-roaming cats) and urged Polk County residents to embrace Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs to humanely, and effectively, manage their numbers.
andnowuknow.com
Publix Lakeland Division Vice President Sam Pero Announces Retirement; Kevin Murphy Details Marsha Singh's Appointment
LAKELAND, FL - With a career spanning 45 years under his belt, Sam Pero, Publix Super Markets’ Lakeland Division Vice President, has announced his retirement at the end of 2022. As he plans for his departure, the retailer has appointed Marsha Singh as Pero’s successor. Pero started with...
Fate of suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren now in hands of federal judge
“A trial is a search for the truth. And over the past three days, everyone had the opportunity to hear the truth,” said Warren.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
The turkey guys have a vision for what comes next. As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times.
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
floridapolitics.com
Change slow in coming to South Atlantic red snapper as talks continue
There is some progress, however. With the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) meeting next week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received an update this week in Panama City on what remains the hottest topic — lack of access to the red snapper fishery. There is...
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
floridapolitics.com
Nichols Spring receives protections, work continues on Weeki Wachee effort
A private property owner requested the designation for the second-magnitude spring. One Florida spring achieved special protected status at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) meetings this week in Panama City, while work continues to reach the same protections for a much larger spring in Hernando County.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
floridapolitics.com
Commissioners bide time on deciding goliath grouper closures
Commissioners feel they have time to work out some of the issues involved. Florida’s wildlife Commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision that would’ve prevented catch-and–release fishing at three goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in state waters in the Atlantic Ocean off Martin and Palm Beach counties. The prohibition would’ve been seasonal, July 15-Oct. 15 each year.
floridapolitics.com
Ashley Moody promises fiscal efficiency, efforts to predict organized crime activity
She gave remarks at Florida TaxWatch, which just gave her office high marks on fiscal responsibility. Attorney General Ashley Moody reacted with glee when Florida TaxWatch gave her office its State Agency of the Year award. “I’m telling you, I’ve not been so proud since I was 17 years old...
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.1.22
Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. House Speaker-designate Danny Perez is taking the reins at the GOP’s House campaign arm, and he’s announced the first wave of staffers he’s brought on to defend the Republican supermajority. “Today, we turn our...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
Comments / 3