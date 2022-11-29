ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Pamplin Media Group

What Customers Say About Sandy Tires

This article brought to you By Oskar Villalobos, owner of Sandy Tires, Gresham Outlook Insider Tire Expert. Sandy Tires, owned by Oskar Villalobos since February 2018, is a customer favorite in the Sandy area. Villalobos and his staff do their very best to get you the best tires at the best price and get you on your way. Read on to see what some of Sandy tires' satisfied customers have to say:
SANDY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Negotiating in today's market

Brought to you by Lake Oswego's Ward Spears, Coldwell Banker Bain - LAKE OSWEGO REAL ESTATE INSIDER - Over the past several years, many home sellers and their agents became accustomed to a style of negotiating that differed from most past markets. The seller had such power that the definition of success for a buyer would be whether or not they ended up being selected by the seller to buy the house, everything else was dictated by the seller. It had to change at some point.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival

Celebrate art, literature, and nature at the Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival. For 42 years, the festival has brought together nature lovers to discover one-of-a-kind nature-inspired artwork and books. This event supports the Portland Audubon’s mission to inspire people to love and protect birds, wildlife, and the natural environment...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Eater

Portland Pizza Pop-Up No Saint Didn’t Just Open a New Restaurant — It Opened Two

In two different quadrants of East Portland, married couple Gabriella Casabianca and Anthony Siccardi are sharing a slice of their East Coast Italian American heritage. Their pizza pop-up, No Saint, formerly took up residency in Dame; it gained a following among Portland’s pantheon of pizzerias for its Sicilian-style square cut pizzas, framed with a sesame-studded crust. But it wasn’t just about the pizzas — the pop-up also served smart seasonal sides, things like heirloom tomato salads salty with anchovy or chilled navy beans with hakurei turnips and snap peas. All of the above came with a tight lineup of strong natural wines, chosen by former Han Oak wine director Casabianca.
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR

