Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigate SWAT incident as murder-suicide
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police say the SWAT incident at Lafayette Falls on South Bend’s south side on Thursday night is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on a report of an assault and possible shooting.
WWMTCw
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
WNDU
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's...
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Arianna Rizzo, who has been missing since November 12. Rizzo is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Ari. Rizzo may still be...
WNDU
Police responding to armed disturbance in Lafayette Falls neighbhorhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department confirms that they are responding to an armed disturbance in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood, just off of the US-31 bypass. The SWAT team has been notified. Residents are advised to stay inside. We have a crew on the way to...
abc57.com
Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
22 WSBT
Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified
The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
22 WSBT
Three people arrested, firearms, drugs and cash recovered in South Bend
The South Bend Police department arrested 3 people and recovered firearms, drugs and cash after executing a search warrant on November 30th according to a release issued by the South Bend Police Department. Inside the Marine Street home, officers with the Strategic Focus Unit recovered six firearms, two of which...
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WNDU
Plymouth Police need help identifying theft suspects
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders. A judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. 2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol...
wtvbam.com
K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
22 WSBT
Update: SWAT scene in South Bend concluded
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Nearly a 3 hour long standoff with South Bend SWAT has concluded according to the South Bend Police Department. The initial call was around 7:30pm on Thursday for reports of an assault and possible shots fired in the Lafayette Falls subdivision on South Bend’s far south side.
abc57.com
Man accused of reckless driving, resisting law enforcement following police chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement after allegedly leading police on a chase in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Brandon Johnson, 31, was arrested for reckless driving, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore,...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, trying to take MDMA in police custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly running from police and trying to consume a pill containing fentanyl and MDMA while in police custody, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daquan King, 25, was charged with the following:. Obstruction of justice. Possession of a controlled substance.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
wtvbam.com
Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
Comments / 1