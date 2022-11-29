Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Related
Pamplin Media Group
Shelter from Estate Taxes
This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. Estate taxes are taxes that the federal or state governments levy on estates of a person who dies with an estate value over the amount established by the legislature. At $12.92 million per person and almost $26M per couple in 2023, few of us will concern ourselves with Federal estate taxes. However, many of us face the reality of our estates incurring estate taxes owing to the state of Oregon. Oregon estate taxes are calculated for the amount that is in excess of the state's estate tax exemption amountof up to $1 million. The amount over that threshold is taxed at a graduated rate of 10% to 16% depending on the amount over.
Pamplin Media Group
What Customers Say About Sandy Tires
This article brought to you By Oskar Villalobos, owner of Sandy Tires, Gresham Outlook Insider Tire Expert. Sandy Tires, owned by Oskar Villalobos since February 2018, is a customer favorite in the Sandy area. Villalobos and his staff do their very best to get you the best tires at the best price and get you on your way. Read on to see what some of Sandy tires' satisfied customers have to say:
Pamplin Media Group
Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors® Presents Annual Masters Circle Broker of the Year Award
Story sponsored by Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®. Lauren is the Broker of the Year. The Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®(PMAR) Masters Circle named Lauren Hasson of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty the 2022 Masters Circle Broker of the Year. Presented annually, award selection criteria include the number of years as a Masters Circle member, production volume, real estate related involvement, NAR recognized designations, community service involvement, and the number of years in the real estate industry. Hasson is a third generation Oregonian, born and raised in Lake Oswego.
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
KTVZ
Highest-paying business jobs in Portland, Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
Pamplin Media Group
Medicare Annual Enrollment
Brought to you by Lake Oswego's Victoria Bramley, The Insurance Store - HEALTH CARE INSURANCE INSIDER - What about those ads about Medicare plans? Lots of zeroes and benefits?. If you are reviewing or renewing or just comparing your medicare plan options, it is important to speak to a licensed, Medicare certified broker who offers multiple carriers for your area. REMEMBER! It is your zip code first, then your medical providers and medications that determine the plans that you will have available to you.
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
rtands.com
For Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centers
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Fed-up local businesses demand change from Wheeler, consider relocation
Local businesses like Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker within the central eastside of Portland are on the cusp of calling it quits.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
WWEEK
Once a Target of Catalytic Converter Thieves, an Auto Repair Shop Takes Matters Into Its Own Hands
Catalytic converter theft has proven particularly irritating for Oregon businesses that keep lots full of vehicles. Adam Ofstad would know. He’s the owner of an auto repair shop in Scappoose. For the past two years, Ofstad has battled thieves who jack up cars and trucks on his lot to steal the valuable parts underneath.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust
Charolyn Concepcion: 'Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents?'Excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page article, "What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs." Read this story as it originally appeared online Nov. 4, 2022. Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently! I learned more in the Aug. 26 article "The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought." I was infuriated to see every...
Readers respond: Tolling plan inefficient, unfair
The op-ed in favor of tolling by Susan McLain and Lee Beyer deserves a response, (“Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely,” Nov. 13) Neither of these legislators live in the tolled area. The first section proposed for tolling is on I-205 from Stafford...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
hereisoregon.com
Gregory Gourdet’s Kann is unlike any restaurant Portland has seen before
An alarm went off on my phone just before noon on Nov. 2, a pinging reminder to log into my computer and compete with several thousand people for one of the toughest tickets in America. No, I wasn’t hunting for Taylor Swift tickets (though if you have an extra, don’t...
Comments / 0