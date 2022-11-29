DA Deborah Gonzalez announces partnership with Ga Conflict Center

Deborah Gonzalez, the District Attorney in Clarke and Oconee counties, announces the formation of a Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program. Her DA’s office will work with the Georgia Conflict Center on what she says will be an effort to steer those under the age of 16 away from the traditional court system.

From the Georgia News Network…

A new juvenile justice program is coming to Athens that may help alleviate the stress of going through the court system.

The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Georgia Conflict Center to create a Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program. The initiative will be an option for those 16 and under referred by the D.A.’s office to participate instead of going through the traditional court system. It will use what’s described as an “evidence-backed philosophy” to help young offenders take accountability for their actions and reconcile with their communities.

