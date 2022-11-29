Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police gives helpful ways to keep packages safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re ordering any holiday gifts to your home, you’ll want to be on the look out for porch pirates. They are thieves who are waiting to swipe your packages right from your doorstep. To decrease the chances of your gifts getting stolen,...
KSNB Local4
Stretch of I-80 reopens after semi spills hazardous materials
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stretch of I-80 in central Nebraska has reopened after a semi crashed, spilling hazardous materials on Tuesday. The semi crashed near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m., and shut down I-80 between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
KSNB Local4
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle in Kearney County. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been...
KSNB Local4
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
KSNB Local4
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide after a crash killed his wife. According to court documents, on the morning of Mar. 12, a car driven by Juan Velasquez Montanez left the road and struck an object. Police determined he was driving drunk....
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
KSNB Local4
High Wind Warning forces cancellation of Stuhr Museum event Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People will have to wait one more day to enjoy a Christmastime favorite after the Stuhr Museum announced its Christmas Past & Present Member’s Night has been canceled. The reason for the cancellation is that Hall County is included in a High Wind Warning...
KSNB Local4
A closer look at the long term dryness in central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You either have it or you don’t, when talking about moisture around central Nebraska. It seems it’s been more about the have-nots as we take a closer look at the long term dryness across the area. Since April of 2021, most of south central...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
KSNB Local4
New details coming out about the death of Said Farah
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
Kearney Hub
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
KSNB Local4
Winds diminish, a cooler start to the weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the wake of a strong cold front, high pressure will build into the region subduing the winds and taking control of our weather over the weekend. It will be a frigid start to the day on Saturday even with some morning sunshine, as lows will drop into the single digits and teens.
KSNB Local4
The Lark announces it will be adding housing to its building
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon. Bond for Mickey Joseph was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance will be Jan. 30. 25 Keys of Christmas Drawing: Eakes Office...
KSNB Local4
NEBRASKA NICE: Clinic manager turned to CrossFit amidst pandemic
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, everything shut down with the exception of essential workers. That, of course, included anybody in the medical field, but for one Hastings resident - when things seemed the darkest, she found light through CrossFit. Katie James...
foxnebraska.com
Two arrested after weapons, drugs found during search warrant
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two people were arrested after authorities found drugs and weapons during a search warrant at a home in Kearney. According to Kearney Police, they along with the Nebraska State Patrol received a tip of alleged ongoing drug activity and possible weapons violations occurring at a home.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball handles Aurora in opener
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball hosted Aurora in the season-opener Thursday. The Patriots were not troubled much in a 62-28 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KSNB Local4
A warmer end to the work week...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A chilly night is expected tonight, but winds will increase out of the south bringing warmer temperatures to the region the next couple of days. Temperatures tonight may bottom out earlier in the overnight hours before southern winds pick up and turn gusty, holding temperatures steady and even elevating overnight readings slightly before morning.
