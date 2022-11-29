Nadine Labaki, Ranbir Kapoor Set For Variety International Vanguard Honors at Red Sea International Film Festival

Lebanese writer-director and actor Nadine Labaki and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor are set to be honored with Variety International Vanguard Awards at the upcoming second edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

Labaki’s first feature, “Caramel,” was set in a Beirut beauty salon, and premiered in the Cannes Director’s Fortnight section in 2007, followed by “Where Do We Go Now?,” in which Christians and Muslim villagers coexist in an uneasy peace. The latter film was in Un Certain Regard in 2011. Labaki has gained prominence with works that highlight aspects of everyday life in Lebanon. She is also the first female Arab director to have been nominated for an international Oscar for “Capernaum”(2018) which shed light on Beirut’s desperation.

Her acting work comprises turns in Mouna Akl’s ecology-themed drama “Costa Brava, Lebanon” and in the Arabic adaptation of hit dramedy “Perfect Strangers.” Labaki will be taking part in an on stage ‘In Conversation’ about her career on Dec. 3 at Vox Cinemas, Red Sea Mall.

Kapoor, who is among India’s top acting talents and hails from a legacy family, rose to fame in 2007 with “Saawariya” (“Beloved”), a Bollywood romancer based on Dostoevsky’s short story “White Nights, ” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, he’s gone on to star in box office hits such as “Rockstar” and “Barfi!,” in 2012, earning two consecutive Filmfare Awards for best actor. At present, over 30 roles later, on the heels of the Disney blockbuster “Brahmastra,” Kapoor has definitively proved his chops as a top talent with a distinct identity who can entertain audiences across a diverse range of roles. Kapoor will be discussing his career in an onstage ‘In Conversation’ event on Dec. 7 at Vox Cinemas, Red Sea Mall.

“Nadine Labaki and Ranbir Kapoor are two remarkable talents in the film industry,” said Red Sea fest CEO Mohammed Al Turki in a statement. “We are honored to be partnering with Variety to recognize their huge talent and contribution to the industry, and to be hosting ‘In Conversation’ events with each of them to hear about their past success and hopes for the future. Each a unique storyteller, we look forward to welcoming them to Jeddah.”

The Red Sea International Film Festival is Saudi’s first full-fledged film festival and market with international ambitions set up after the country in late 2017 removed its religion-related ban on cinemas. The event’s second edition will run from Dec. 1-10 in Jeddah, on the eastern shore of the Red Sea.