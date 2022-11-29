ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadine Labaki, Ranbir Kapoor Set For Variety International Vanguard Honors at Red Sea International Film Festival

By Nick Vivarelli
 4 days ago
Lebanese writer-director and actor Nadine Labaki and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor are set to be honored with Variety International Vanguard Awards at the upcoming second edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

Labaki’s first feature, “Caramel,” was set in a Beirut beauty salon, and premiered in the Cannes Director’s Fortnight section in 2007, followed by “Where Do We Go Now?,” in which Christians and Muslim villagers coexist in an uneasy peace. The latter film was in Un Certain Regard in 2011. Labaki has gained prominence with works that highlight aspects of everyday life in Lebanon. She is also the first female Arab director to have been nominated for an international Oscar for “Capernaum”(2018) which shed light on Beirut’s desperation.

Her acting work comprises turns in Mouna Akl’s ecology-themed drama “Costa Brava, Lebanon” and in the Arabic adaptation of hit dramedy “Perfect Strangers.” Labaki will be taking part in an on stage ‘In Conversation’ about her career on Dec. 3 at Vox Cinemas, Red Sea Mall.

Kapoor, who is among India’s top acting talents and hails from a legacy family, rose to fame in 2007 with “Saawariya” (“Beloved”), a Bollywood romancer based on Dostoevsky’s short story “White Nights, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, he’s gone on to star in box office hits such as “Rockstar” and “Barfi!,” in 2012, earning two consecutive Filmfare Awards for best actor. At present, over 30 roles later, on the heels of the Disney blockbuster “Brahmastra,” Kapoor has definitively proved his chops as a top talent with a distinct identity who can entertain audiences across a diverse range of roles. Kapoor will be discussing his career in an onstage ‘In Conversation’ event on Dec. 7 at Vox Cinemas, Red Sea Mall.

“Nadine Labaki and Ranbir Kapoor are two remarkable talents in the film industry,” said Red Sea fest CEO Mohammed Al Turki in a statement. “We are honored to be partnering with Variety to recognize their huge talent and contribution to the industry, and to be hosting ‘In Conversation’ events with each of them to hear about their past success and hopes for the future. Each a unique storyteller, we look forward to welcoming them to Jeddah.”

The Red Sea International Film Festival is Saudi’s first full-fledged film festival and market with international ambitions set up after the country in late 2017 removed its religion-related ban on cinemas. The event’s second edition will run from Dec. 1-10 in Jeddah, on the eastern shore of the Red Sea.

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

John Leguizamo: Watching ‘White Guy’ Al Pacino Play a Puerto Rican on ‘Carlito’s Way’ Set Was ‘Odd’ and ‘Surreal’

For John Leguizamo, 1993 was a breakthrough year thanks to back-to-back releases “Super Mario Bros.” and “Carlito’s Way.” In the latter Brian De Palma-directed film, the actor starred as the up-and-coming gangster Benny Blanco opposite Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a Puerto Rican criminal who is dragged back into a life of crime. The only problem is that Al Pacino is not Puerto Rican, which is why the set was so “odd” and “surreal” for Leguizamo. “You know, it was a thing of the times. Before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo recently told Insider, referring to Pacino’s iconic “Scarface” role...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Christine McVie’s Finest Moments in Song, Solo and With Fleetwood Mac

When Christine McVie died Wednesday at age 79, the membership of Fleetwood Mac lost a crucial component within its sound – an old soul, a sweetly world-weary vocalist and a subtly romantic songwriter whose haunted tones were both a complement to, and opposite from, the vibes of fellow singer-songwriters Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Her low voice and lovelorn lyricism (to say nothing of her taut, bluesy piano and organ styling) have been part of McVie’s kitbag since before she married Mac bassist John McVie and was, instead, Christine Anne Perfect – her real, befitting last name.  Here is a selection of...
Variety

Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ Actor and Son of Tony Lip, Found Dead in the Bronx

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has died at the age of 60, Variety has confirmed. The NYPD responded to a call early Monday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Bronx and found Vallelonga Jr. laying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Following the arrival of EMS to the location, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. The NYPD also confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse. Vallelonga Jr. was the son of late actor Tony Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga. Before Lip died in 2013, he...
Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’

Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media. Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine...
Variety

Kanye West Slammed for Praising Hitler in Horrific Antisemitic Interview: ‘Not Only Is He a Nazi,’ But So Is ‘Everyone Who Supports Him’

Kanye West went on a horrific antisemitic tirade during an appearance on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show in which the controversial rapper praised Hitler. It’s the latest in a string of controversial media appearances for West, who has been dropped by brands such as Adidas due to his antisemitic remarks. West told Jones that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world. He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder. Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rapper’s latest antisemitic remarks were instantly condemned on social media. Writer...
Variety

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album

For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
