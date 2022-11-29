Effective: 2022-12-03 05:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern, and North Woods Maine * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads will be icy and slippery.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO