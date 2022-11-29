Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern, and North Woods Maine * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads will be icy and slippery.
