Mix of Sun and Clouds Thursday, Cold Wind Lingers
Overnight, the rain is tapering off, and skies are slowly clearing. Gusty winds remain, though, with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Feels-like the 20’s in most spots. On Thursday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a cold wind. A few flurries or snow showers are possible in higher elevations. Highs in the lower 40’s. Friday is set to be mostly sunny and less windy. Seasonable highs in the middle 40’s.
Cold Front Brings Showers on Saturday
High cirrus clouds are overhead, and that’s a sign of rainfall to come. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring showers in a few rounds on Saturday. The first starts in the early morning. Those will be fairly light, and mostly drizzle. By 10am, most of the region is covered in widespread rain.
