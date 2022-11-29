Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
UNC-Indiana: Hubert Davis Postgame
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18 North Carolina suffered its third consecutive loss in a 77-65 setback at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. The Tar Heels got off to a slow start and trailed by double figures in both halves. Pete Nance (15 points, 12 rebounds)...
The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington
Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 77-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pete Nance led the Heels with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Armando Bacot added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Heels struggled to find any rhythm on offense throughout the game as...
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
Mike Sainristil unpacks Michigan's 12-0 season, previews Big Ten championship game vs. Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team is 12-0, and has a chance at a second straight Big Ten title this weekend when the third-ranked Wolverines take on Purdue in Indianapolis Saturday night. To preview the matchup and discuss some key topics that led to Michigan's success so...
'It's really special': Jalen Hood-Schifino shines in front of the bright lights as Hoosiers beat Tar Heels
Jalen Hood-Schifino came to Indiana University to play in games like Wednesday night - the No. 10 team against the No. 18 team in front of an uncaged crowd on national television. The freshman point guard delivered 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal as the Hoosiers defeated North Carolina 77-65 in the marquee ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
WATCH - The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington
Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
Recap: No. 10 Indiana fends off No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) protected home court Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the Hoosiers used an early second-half surge to pull away from No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hoosiers' undefeated record remained intact, while the Tar Heels lost their third-straight game.
Instant Analysis: UNC Can’t Measure Up at Indiana in Third Straight Loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was loud, rowdy, demanding and altogether a difficult task for North Carolina on Wednesday night. And the 18th-ranked Tar Heels weren’t able to measure up in a 77-65 loss to No. 10 Indiana in a marquee ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup at Assembly Hall. UNC...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
Photos: UNC vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Outplayed on both ends of the court, North Carolina dropped its ACC/BIG Ten Challenge matchup at Indiana, 77-65. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins brings photos of the action from Assembly Hall ...
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
College football rankings: Indiana, Arizona State headline CBS Sports' Bottom 25
Indiana dropped into CBS Sports' weekly The Bottom 25, where Tom Fornelli ranks the worst teams in the country, after another gut-wrenching loss. The Hoosiers fell to rival Purdue 30-16 and wasted a 7-3 halftime lead. To make matters worse, Indiana lost promising quarterback Dexter Williams II to a non-contact,...
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full press conference following Indiana's win over North Carolina
Watch and listen to what head coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's 77-65 win over North Carolina.
Las Vegas invitation leave IU women underwhelmed with subpar venue
IU Women's Basketball disappointed with Las Vegas Invitational venue, coach calls it a major miss for the sport.
19 Indianapolis restaurants Michigan fans should visit while at the Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - University of Michigan fans will be flocking to Indianapolis this weekend to see the Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. And while fans are staying in town, they’ll be looking for some local staples to dine at. Saturday night’s game is...
SIAC: Four Jasper Wildcats Named All-Conference Football
Jasper - Tuesday morning, the SIAC Conference released their All-Conference honorees. Wildcat Defensive Back Bralen Bair and Punter Charlie Kabrick were named to the first team; Right Tackle Griffin Hile and Defensive End Kaleb Senninger earned 2nd-team honors. Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt named P.O.Y. Evansville Reitz's Cory Brunson named SIAC...
Straight No Chaser Announces Return to Indiana on their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour
They’re Indiana’s favorite a cappella group, and they’re coming home! Of course, we’re talking about Straight No Chaser who got their start at IU. Now they’re bringing their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to four shows next month right here in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre.
