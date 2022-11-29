ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC-Indiana: Hubert Davis Postgame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18 North Carolina suffered its third consecutive loss in a 77-65 setback at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. The Tar Heels got off to a slow start and trailed by double figures in both halves. Pete Nance (15 points, 12 rebounds)...
The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington

Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 77-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pete Nance led the Heels with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Armando Bacot added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Heels struggled to find any rhythm on offense throughout the game as...
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina

No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
'It's really special': Jalen Hood-Schifino shines in front of the bright lights as Hoosiers beat Tar Heels

Jalen Hood-Schifino came to Indiana University to play in games like Wednesday night - the No. 10 team against the No. 18 team in front of an uncaged crowd on national television. The freshman point guard delivered 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal as the Hoosiers defeated North Carolina 77-65 in the marquee ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
Photos: UNC vs. Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Outplayed on both ends of the court, North Carolina dropped its ACC/BIG Ten Challenge matchup at Indiana, 77-65. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins brings photos of the action from Assembly Hall ...
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
SIAC: Four Jasper Wildcats Named All-Conference Football

Jasper - Tuesday morning, the SIAC Conference released their All-Conference honorees. Wildcat Defensive Back Bralen Bair and Punter Charlie Kabrick were named to the first team; Right Tackle Griffin Hile and Defensive End Kaleb Senninger earned 2nd-team honors. Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt named P.O.Y. Evansville Reitz's Cory Brunson named SIAC...
