Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Related
Suspect in custody after trooper injured in I-295 traffic stop
Virginia State Police, Henrico Police and Hanover Police used a helicopter, drones and K-9s to find the suspect.
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect arrested
There is currently a heavy police presence at Interstate 295 in Mechanicsville.
NBC12
Police search for two suspects accused of breaking into Chesterfield vape shop
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Chesterfield business last week. Police say the suspects broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Street Road on Nov. 27. The suspects stole items from the store, according to police. Anyone with information is...
Police identify Henrico woman killed after car crashes into tree
The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Cedar Fork Road Wednesday.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road
A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
Police: Speed, possible medical emergency blamed for deadly Henrico crash
Speed and a potential medical emergency are factors in a deadly wreck in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
61-year-old Chesterfield man killed in Thanksgiving weekend Chippenham Highway crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly single-car crash over Thanksgiving weekend. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 on Chippenham Highway, just .2 miles north of Midlothian Turnpike. Police said 61-year-old Clifton L. Outlaw, Jr. was driving a […]
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Henrico Walmart
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. Anyone may submit tips to law enforcement by calling (804) 780-1000.
40-year-old man killed in Anderson Highway crash in Powhatan
According to Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Lurann Q. Barley was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy heading west on Anderson Highway near Delmar Ridge Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Waverly
The Sussex County Sheriff's Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Chesterfield man dies after car hits tree off of Chippenham Parkway
A 61-year-old man was killed Friday evening after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree near Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia State Police said.
40-year-old man dies in Powhatan County crash
Virginia State Police said a 40-year-old man died when his car ran off of Anderson Highway and hit a tree in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.
Man killed in crash on Route 1 in Caroline County
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
NBC12
Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning. First responders say that injuries were reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road around 10:20 a.m. There’s currently no information...
Suffolk mother arrested, accused of abducting own child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
1 arrested, 1 still unidentified in carjacking, robbery at VCU’s MCV campus
The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has arrested and charged a person of interest in a robbery and carjacking that happened on Tuesday afternoon at the university’s medical school campus.
Comments / 0