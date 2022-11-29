Read full article on original website
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
Solar project proposed in Keezletown
The latest solar project proposed in the valley is in Keezletown. The Daily News Record reports Mountain Valley Solar out of Pennsylvania is proposing a small-scale operation, affecting some 24 acres along Indian Trail Road near the county’s park. The solar project would create enough electricity to power about...
Local advertising man passes
A former employee of WSVA and supporter of the nonprofit community has passed away. Hal DuBois Junior, died Tuesday in Sugar Grove, West Virginia. He was 73. DuBois was known for his work arranging and voicing advertising for local businesses in the Valley. He was also the founder of Valley Associates for Independent Living or VAIL, a non-profit that continues to help people with disabilities lead independent lives.
Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship
A Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship. Commander Daxton Moore assumed leadership of the littoral combat ship Cooperstown during a change-of-command ceremony on Tuesday. As an executive officer on the Cooperstown under then-Commander Evan Wright, Moore helped guide the vessel over a 35-hundred-nautical-mile...
Centeio named SBC Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Year; 12 Dukes honored
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio highlighted the 2022 Sun Belt Conference annual awards, as he was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, while 12 Dukes were named to the all-conference teams in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches and primary media voters, the Sun Belt announced Thursday.
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
James Madison Women’s Basketball rallies past VCU, 62-60
RICHMOND, Va. – James Madison fought to erase an early 11-point deficit, hitting crucial free throws late to edge VCU 62-60 Thursday night inside the Siegel Center. The win puts JMU at 5-2 on the young season, while the Rams fall to 3-5. For VCU, it heads south for a matchup with ECU on Sunday, Dec. 4.
EMU Men’s Basketball comes up short at Washington & Lee, 74-65
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team headed south Wednesday night, for their second ODAC game of the season, taking on Washington and Lee. The Generals led by five at the half and outscored the Royals 24-16 in the final 9:34 to pick up a 74-65 win.
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
