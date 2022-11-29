A former employee of WSVA and supporter of the nonprofit community has passed away. Hal DuBois Junior, died Tuesday in Sugar Grove, West Virginia. He was 73. DuBois was known for his work arranging and voicing advertising for local businesses in the Valley. He was also the founder of Valley Associates for Independent Living or VAIL, a non-profit that continues to help people with disabilities lead independent lives.

SUGAR GROVE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO