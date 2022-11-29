Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Food Bank expands, serves over 1,000 local families a month
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The need for food has grown, and so has the Trinity County Food Bank. From an 800-square-foot building six years ago, when Executive Director Jeffry England took over, the Trinity County Food Bank has grown to more than 6,000 square feet. Jeffry gave KRCR's Mike Mangas...
krcrtv.com
"Huge milestone," First business opens in Redding’s Market Square Building
REDDING, Calif. — A series of firsts in Downtown Redding when the latest addition to a national chain, Apricot Lane Boutiques, opened its doors for the first time this morning. The first customers at "Apricot Lane Boutique" walked through the doors at 10 a.m. Friday morning. And, not long...
actionnewsnow.com
Montgomery Creek Elementary cancels school Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Montgomery Creek Elementary has canceled school on Thursday due to the winter storm, according to the Shasta County Office of Education. As of 8:30 a.m., all other schools in Shasta County are in session.
krcrtv.com
Parents of six children lose their home and family dog in a house fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A residential fire burnt a local families home Friday, killing their beloved dog and leaving the couple and their six children displaced. Cal Fire confirmed around 9 a.m. on Friday that a home on Kern Road in Cassel, Shasta County, burnt. Making it uninhabitable, leaving the family without their home, family dog, and irreplaceable personal items.
krcrtv.com
Preview of Redding's next council meeting: what's the plan for South City Park?
REDDING, Calif. — Next Tuesday’s Redding City Council meeting will be a pivotal one. On top of swearing in new council members, Jack Munns and Tenessa Audette, who will take their seats on council immediately, the future of South City Park will be revisited as the main agenda item.
krcrtv.com
Redding remembers "the date that will live in infamy"
REDDING, Calif. — Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:55 in the morning the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor starting a chain of events that led to America's involvement in World War Two. The Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors will be remembering that day this year, as they have...
krcrtv.com
Newcomers join Shasta Co. Supes: Interview with Supervisor-elect Chris Kelstrom
REDDING, Calif. — Two newcomers will join the Shasta County Board of Supervisors after the first of the year. This week, we spoke with Kevin Crye. He'll represent District One; primarily Downtown Redding. District Five is primarily South Shasta County and includes the City of Anderson. KRCR's Mike Mangas...
krcrtv.com
Burglaries, vandalism in Cypress Square: Redding businesses growing tired of crime trend
REDDING, Calif. — A series of burglaries and vandalism in Redding’s Cypress Square shopping center has infuriated some of the complex's business owners. In particular, The Modern Pup grooming spa and Lucky Miller’s Deli have experienced several broken windows and stolen possessions, with the most recent incident happening last week, on Thanksgiving.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?
Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for lighting fires inside recovery center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Prevention Bureau arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday after he reportedly set fire to a wall inside a recovery center in town—more than once. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) said their firefighters were dispatched to the Empire Recovery Center on...
krcrtv.com
Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday
REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
krcrtv.com
A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday
A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
actionnewsnow.com
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: Over 300 PG&E customers without power near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 30, 9:20 PM:. Over 300 PG&E customers are currently without power north of Red Bluff, according to the company's Outage Map. Approximately 347 customers are without power near Bend Ferry Road, China Rapids Drive, and roads in between. The power outage began just...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
Comments / 0