ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Parents of six children lose their home and family dog in a house fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A residential fire burnt a local families home Friday, killing their beloved dog and leaving the couple and their six children displaced. Cal Fire confirmed around 9 a.m. on Friday that a home on Kern Road in Cassel, Shasta County, burnt. Making it uninhabitable, leaving the family without their home, family dog, and irreplaceable personal items.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding remembers "the date that will live in infamy"

REDDING, Calif. — Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:55 in the morning the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor starting a chain of events that led to America's involvement in World War Two. The Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors will be remembering that day this year, as they have...
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?

Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for lighting fires inside recovery center in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Prevention Bureau arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday after he reportedly set fire to a wall inside a recovery center in town—more than once. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) said their firefighters were dispatched to the Empire Recovery Center on...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday

REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol

REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday

A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
RED BLUFF, CA
FinanceBuzz

These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday

Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Power Outage: Over 300 PG&E customers without power near Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 30, 9:20 PM:. Over 300 PG&E customers are currently without power north of Red Bluff, according to the company's Outage Map. Approximately 347 customers are without power near Bend Ferry Road, China Rapids Drive, and roads in between. The power outage began just...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy