Team establishes a large collection of cholangiocarcinoma models for preclinical drug evaluation and biomarker discovery

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds
Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
Immune T cell defense is coping with COVID-19 variants of concern (for now)
Immune T cells are continuing to target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, although mutations are making some T cells less effective, according to new research. Published in Nature Immunology, researchers from the University of Birmingham have shown that human T cell immunity is currently coping with mutations...
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
Novel brain imaging study seeks answers to chronic fatigue mystery
Vibrant, bubbly and full of energy, 24-year-old occupational rehabilitation consultant Nadia was living her best life. Then the fatigue took hold. Now, five years since her first symptoms of chronic fatigue appeared, she is taking part in a novel brain imaging study by the University of the Sunshine Coast seeking better, faster ways to diagnose and treat the debilitating syndrome that affects more than 24 million people worldwide.
Benzodiazepine exposure in pregnancy does not up risk for ADHD, autism
Benzodiazepine exposure during pregnancy seems not to be associated with increased risks for development of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Vincent Chin-Hung Chen, M.D., from Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Chiayi, Taiwan, and colleagues...
Long-term benefit of wearing masks for endemic diseases depend on the biology of transmission and immunity
Masking—along with social distancing, hand washing, and other so-called "non-pharmaceutical interventions" (NPIs)—proved very effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, and simultaneously drove down rates of endemic diseases like colds, flu, RSV and others. This prompted infectious disease researchers to ask whether longer-term implementation could reduce flu and RSV outbreak over the long term.
Initiative reduces off-label pulse oximeter placement
The critical care team at UCHealth in Colorado reduced the off-label placement of pulse oximetry sensors from 15% to less than 1%, according to an article published in the December issue of Critical Care Nurse. "Improving Patient Safety by Increasing Staff Knowledge of Evidence-Based Pulse Oximetry Practices" details how the...
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Commonly used macular degeneration drug outperforms another at weaning patients off treatment at one year
A pilot, "look-back" study of information about 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine has revealed that nearly half of patients treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss. Only 17% of patients taking another commonly used wet AMD therapy, bevacizumab, were able to safely wean from the drug at a year.
Substance in the blood is found to increase as early as two years before diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
In some people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, levels of a particular substance in their blood can be seen to start rising slowly as early as two years before the cancer was diagnosed. This is the finding of a study at Umeå University, Sweden. This raises the possibility for future research to find ways to detect the dreaded cancer earlier.
People with pancreatic cancer are living longer, thanks to improved approaches
A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is almost synonymous with hopelessness. As the least survivable type of cancer, the perception is understandable. "As soon as patients were diagnosed, they were often told by their physician to start making arrangements," says Mark Truty, M.D., a surgical oncologist at Mayo Clinic who specializes in pancreatic surgery.
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently
Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection against severe disease
In 2021, a group of scientists led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian reported that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that enhances immune responses, elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 during infancy in pre-clinical research.
Re-examining antibodies' role in childhood allergies
The presence of food-specific IgA antibodies in the gut does not prevent peanut or egg allergies from developing in children, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Science Translational Medicine. Scientists examined stool samples from more than 500 infants across the country and found that the presence of Immunoglobulin...
COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection
COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead...
