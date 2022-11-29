ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Labour MP uses Matt Hancock's I'm A Celeb stint to roast MPs leaving the party

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A Labour MP left his colleagues giggling after he used Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to mock Tory MPs who are leaving parliament at the next general election.

The Spectator counts 12 Tory MPs who have had enough of life as an MP and have said they won't stand again including Will Wragg and Chloe Smith. There are also 12 Labour MPs leaving, but they are all closer to retirement age so it makes more sense, and pundits have speculated the younger Tories who are saying they've had enough are doing so because they might not retain their seats, if recent polls are anything to go by.

It was on this that Labour MP James Murray decided to stick the boot in to the Tories, and he used the former health secretary's controversial appearance on the reality show to do so, turning its name on its head.

He said: "All we have to show from those three former Conservative Prime Ministers in the last 12 years is chronic economic stagnation.

"This autumn, the Conservatives tried desperately to make their economic strategy work, but their decisions crashed the economy, imposed a Tory mortgage premium, put pensions in peril and trashed our reputation around the world.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Now they are trying again. We face tax hikes on working people, the biggest drop in living standards on record and growth still languishing at the bottom of the league. It seems that Conservative MPs are beginning to realise they have come to the end of the road and their time is up.

"In a timely echo of the popular TV show, hon. Members from Bishop Auckland to South West Devon are declaring: 'I’m a Tory, get me out of here.' It seems the Conservative party is finally beginning to realise what the rest of us already know: the Tories are out of time and out of ideas, and Britain would be better off if they were out of office."

Conservative MPs have been given a deadline of 5 December to decide whether they plan to stand down at the next election.

It will be at that point when we know how many have really had enough of politics.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's response to Sajid Javid stepping down at next election is pure cringe

Rishi Sunak's response to Sajid Javid announcing he will stand down at the next general election is completely cringe.The former chancellor and health minister said he will not run as MP for Bromsgrove again, and in doing so joined a swelling rank of young (by politician's standards) Tories who have said they will not do so.He said: "After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election. Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe...
Indy100

The Tories just suffered a historically bad by-election defeat in Chester

The Tories have just had a shocker in a Chester by-election and it is not a good sign for elections to come.Labour's Samantha Dixon retained the seat for her party in what was the first by-election since Boris Johnson (and Liz Truss) left office.She got 17,309 votes, a 61 per cent share and nearly 11,000 more than the Conservative candidate.Even worse for the Tories, Labour got a better result than in 2019 when the gap between the parties was 6,164 votes, meaning there has been a 13.8 per cent swing to Labour.It is also the worst result for the Conservatives...
Indy100

Which MPs are standing down at the next general election?

Even though it could still be (at most) two years away, politicians are still looking ahead to the next general election and whether they will contest the seat once again – with Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison being the latest Conservative MP to say they will not.Davison, who juggles a presenting job on GB News alongside her role in the House of Commons, announced her intention to stand down at the next election on her Facebook page on Friday.Confirming she would continue to represent constituents until the election is called, she wrote: “I will always be humbled to have had...
Indy100

5 of Ian Blackford's best moments as he is to stand down as SNP leader at Westminster

Ian Blackford is to stand down as leader of the SNP group at Westminster after five years in the role.In a statement, Blackford said he believed it was time for "fresh leadership" and that he would formally stand down at the party's annual general meeting next week.He said he would continue in his role as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and had also accepted a new role at the centre of the SNP's independence campaign.Blackford said: "After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards...
Indy100

Piers Morgan calls interaction with Matt Hancock: 'The personification of awks'

Piers Morgan has made his anger known about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm A Celebrity - so when the broadcaster bumped into the disgraced MP at Heathrow Airport, he noted the encounter was "awks."The Talk TV presenter was one of the many voices who criticised the former health secretary for entering the Australian jungle while he was still a sitting MP for West Suffolk.Upon hearing the news, Morgan didn't hold back as he said: "I’m actually glad you’re going to a remote, tarantula-infested jungle on the opposite side of the world," he said during last night's episode of Uncensored (November...
Indy100

Matt Hancock debated telling Covid-positive Trump to follow advice on ‘drinking bleach’, diaries reveal

If you thought Matt Hancock’s comeback campaign was limited to his third place performance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, we regret to inform you that the disgraced former health secretary has now got a book to promote too.Pandemic Diaries, which Mr Hancock penned with right-wing journalist and GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott, is out on Tuesday and looks to share “the inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid”.Extracts and teasers have already been shared in the Mail ahead of publication, with one revelation relating to an entry from October 2020 after US president Donald...
Indy100

Question Time audience member makes cheeky case for why private schools should be closed

A Question Time audience member had his fellow audience members laughing after he made a cheeky case for closing private schools.Labour wants to end private schools' charitable status which gives them tax breaks but the Tories disagree. It was this issue that was among those the Question Time panel debated yesterday in Aberystwyth, Wales.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne man was definitely in favour of changing the system and gave a funny reason as to why. He said: "Not all but most of our recent prime ministers and most of the cabinets have all had private education. When...
Indy100

Who won today's PMQs? Keir Starmer tells Rishi Sunak 'he needs to get out more'

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer have just had their weekly parliamentary ding-dong.This week, the pair rattled through some of the biggest issues of the day from education to housing at alarming pace, scraping the surface of each one before discarding it for the next one - like children eating the foam off their parent's Cappuccino.It gave us whiplash to watch and (spoiler alert) we weren't much impressed with either performance but who came out on top?Here is our weekly rundown of everything that happened and how we rated it:Sunak: "During Covid he wanted to...
Indy100

Liz Truss thought being called a 'human hand grenade' was a compliment

Liz Truss regarded being known as a "human hand grenade" as a compliment, her former aide has said.Speaking to the BBC, Asa Bennett - who wrote the former prime minister's speeches - said she took the insult, that Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings used about her, as a "compliment, not an insult"."She's been dismissed and mocked by people in Westminster and the media over the years... And so she's found then that she could laugh these things off," he said."She can embrace the jokes, and that's a part of her personality. Then she could see that she was bullet-proof...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak didn't wear a World Aids Day ribbon because 'doesn’t put things on his lapel'

Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for not wearing a World Aids Day ribbon in parliament.The ribbon is used to show support for the cause and other politicians including Keir Starmer and Ian Blackford wore one.Kat Smithson, director of policy at the National Aids Trust, told PinkNews it was “disappointing” Sunak chose not to wear the ribbon today and hoped he “reconsiders tomorrow”. “The red ribbon is a symbol of solidarity with people living with HIV and remembrance for those who have died,” Smithson said. “It’s disappointing that Rishi Sunak has chosen not to wear it today and we hope he...
Indy100

Nigel Farage's viral census rant is 'simply not true', ONS confirms

Nigel Farage's latest rant about new census data is "simply not true," the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has confirmed.Sitting in the back of a car with a Union flag emblazoned cushion behind him (for some reason) the washed up Brexiteer gave a rundown of the recently published census' findings and said that London, Manchester and Birmingham becoming "minority white cities" represented "massive demographic changes" happening in the country.Speaking about the decline of Christianity in the UK, Farage also said: "There's a massive change in the identity of this country that is taking place through immigration. You may think...
Indy100

Suella Braverman given advent calendar calling for compassionate asylum system

Following widespread criticism of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s treatment of those seeking asylum in the UK, she has today been delivered an advent calendar highlighting the hopes and dreams of the very migrants she has been accused of demonising.The calendar, titled One Strong Dream, was created in response to the Home Secretary's professed “dream” to see refugees deported to Rwanda by Christmas. It has been issued to urge political leaders to scrap the current Rwanda Plan in favour of a fair and compassionate asylum system. The alternative calendar was created by One Strong Voice, a network of campaigners with lived...
Indy100

Brexit added £6bn to UK food bills in two years

A new Brexit benefit has just dropped - expensive food shops.Yes, it is time to cheer Brexit once more because it added almost £6bn to UK food bills in the two years to the end of 2021, according to research from the London School of Economics (LSE).Extra red tape made the cost of food imported from the EU increase, adding £210 to the average household food bills in those years.It even affected poorest households the most, because low-income families spend a greater share of their income on food, so it really does get better and better.“In leaving the EU, the...
Indy100

The 12 UK industries that have gone on strike this year

2022 will be remembered as the year of three prime ministers, record-breaking temperatures, the war in Ukraine, and strikes.Over the last 12 months a number of industries, all with employees dealing with inflation eating away at their paychecks, have taken action in a bid to force employers to improve pay and conditions.Indeed, some 560,00 working days were lost in August and September and industrial actions are mounting in the months ahead.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFrom rail workers to nurses, a range of workers downed tools this year.Here is 2022 in strikes:1. Rail workersPerhaps the most high-profile strikes...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy