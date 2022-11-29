ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to create your own 'Instafest' using Spotify

By Becca Monaghan
 4 days ago

It's almost that time of year when social media feeds become inundated with their listening habits. While music lovers wait for the hotly anticipated Spotify Wrapped to drop, there's a new feature taking over that you might have seen circulating online already: Instafest.

Created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, Instafest allows users to create a bespoke festival poster curated with all of their most-played artists. The graphics have even fooled some people online, with some suggesting they look like real-life festival ads.

So, how do you create one?

It's pretty straightforward; all you need to do is:

  1. Go to the Instafest website
  2. Select 'Sign in with Spotify'
  3. Log in to your account

And voila!

Users will then be treated to their very own personal festival lineup, with customisable aesthetics and styles. You can also select whether you want to show your top artists from the last four weeks, six months, or all-time.






As for Spotify Wrapped, the platform has yet to reveal its release date.

Last year, the popular feature dropped on December 1, which means if they follow the same trend, it could arrive as soon as Thursday.

Spotify Wrapped has become a music lover's tradition since it first launched in December 2016.

The streaming service has been teasing fans on social media over the last week with links to a Wrapped 2022 webpage. They wrote: "Want to be the first to know when #SpotifyWrapped is here? [Red heart emoji] this tweet, and we'll remind you!"

It continued: "Wrapped is coming. The story of your year with Spotify.

"Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready. Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub."

19 of the funniest Spotify Wrapped 2022 memes

Well, it’s a little earlier than we expected, but Spotify Wrapped has just dropped and taken over the internet.The world’s listening habits are now being shared across the world as the service curates playlists of users’ top 100 played songs. Every user gets a comprehensive breakdown of their stats from the last 12 months too, with everything from listening time to number of genres explored.There have been teasers throughout the week, but most people didn’t expect Spotify Wrapped to land quite so soon – with some expecting it to be Friday. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSafe to...
K-Pop fans are demanding Spotify 'Apologize To Lisa' after Wrapped error sparked outrage

There is drama in the K-Pop world involving two massive fandoms. On Friday, the statement "apologize to Lisa" trended on Twitter as fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa came to her defense following a mistake with Spotify Wrapped. Upon releasing their "Top K-Pop Artists of 2022" playlist, Spotify awarded the top soloist spot to BTS's Jungkook who released several songs this year including Dreamers, Left and Right, and Stay Alive. But then Spotify changed some tracking methods which awarded BLACKPINK's Lisa with the most amount of streams as a soloist. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, K-Pop fans expressed...
Netflix's Wednesday accused of racism for its depiction of Black characters

Netflix series Wednesday has been subjected to criticism online, after being accused by some viewers on social media of racist depictions of Black characters. The show, directed by Tim Burton, has become the number one show on the platform since it arrived on November 23, but some have taken issue with the series on Twitter.It comes down to the roles played by the Black actors in the cast. As some pointed out, Black actors play villains in the series who go up against protagonist Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega). Joy Sunday plays the adversary Bianca Barclay, while Iman Marson...
Woman trains robot to read her diaries so that she can speak to her childhood self

A woman created an artificial intelligence chatbot that allowed her to speak to her childhood self, and the results were wild.Without literal time travel, the second-best way to chat with your younger self has been revealed by Twitter user Michelle Huang, who revealed she trained a chatbot by inputting her diary entries.In a thread, Huang explained that she inputted 10 years' worth of diary entries as a data source for the OpenAI language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3). Huang explained: “I kept diaries for about 10+ years of my life, writing almost everyday — about my dreams, fears, secrets“The...
How to solve the viral Green Glass Door riddle

A viral TikTok riddle of the Green Glass Door has left many users confused, but here’s how to solve the mystery. The Green Glass Door involves TikTokers giving examples of things that can go through the Green Glass Door and things that can’t. For example, a foot could go through the Green Glass Door, but a leg couldn’t. In TikTok clips, players come up with objects or things that can go through the hypothetical door, often leaving the other player completely confused about the rules of the door. Videos on the platform related to the topic “green glass door” have gained a total...
Liver King admits to using steroids in six minute apology video

The Liver King controversy has come to a head, after the fitness and lifestyle influencer admitted to using steroids. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has become known online for eating raw organs on Instagram and previously said it was the secret to his ripped physique. He has previously denied taking steroids after Joe Rogan talked about him on an episode of his podcast and accused him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.Johnson in the news this week after fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates shared an expose containing ‘leaked emails’ showing he did...
Taylor Swift is named the second-most streamed artist in world in Spotify Wrapped

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has another accolade to add to her list of achievements - as she's named the second-most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify Wrapped.The 11-time Grammy-award winner came in second behind Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on the global chart.Drake came in third on that chart, followed by The Weeknd and BTS, who came in fourth and fifth, respectively.She also achieved the top spot as the most-streamed female artist, which she also won in 2021, as noted by Variety.The most streamed artists in the US chart were Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd, who came in the...
People are being bombarded with Twitter ads after AdBlock 'stops blocking'

People on social media platforms don't always want to see promotional content or other advertisements on their feeds.So they opt for browser-blocking extensions like AdBlock. Adblock was developed in 2009 by Michael Gundlach and allows users to block elements from being displayed on their screens. It's also free to download and use and can be added to Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge browsers.But now, it seems that users on Twitter who use AdBlock are being bombarded with ads on the platform - and they're not pleased.One person wrote: "My AdBlock used to block all of Twitter's...
Bridezilla demands bridesmaids take off engagement rings so hers is center-stage

Weddings are meant to be wonderful occasions where a couple shares their love for one another in front of their family and friends - however, the pressure of planning the perfect day can take over a bride and groom who are focused on rules, and requirements.But there was a particular thing one bride demanded that raised the eyebrow of her bridesmaid, and it was a pretty odd request...In a post to Reddit's "Bridezilla's" forum, the bridesmaid explained the scenario that occur where the bride informed her party that there were not allowed to wear their own engagement rings.Sign up to...
An iconic Elon Musk tweet hangs in Twitter HQ lobby today

Nothing says 'this is my company' more than printing out large versions of your silly tweets and hanging them on the walls of your office building, for all to see.Especially when that company is Twitter and the boss is the king of trolling, Elon MuskSign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDave Beckett, a site reliability engineer at Twitter posted a photo of a wall at Twitter HQ in San Francisco that had three large printouts of tweets framed. The first, a tweet from Twitter in 2021 that reads, "hello literally everyone." The company tweeted it after Meta faced...
