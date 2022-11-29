Mega queue to see Queen's coffin has left historic Westminster Hall damaged

The world-famous queue of mourners waiting to see the Queen lying in state earlier this year has caused damage to the historic floor of Westminster Hall.

Around a quarter of a million people lined the streets of London in September waiting for their chance to enter Westminster Hall, some waiting up to 14 hours to do so.

While carpet was laid in the historic building to protect the flooring over the four days that mourners were allowed in, it appears it didn’t stop all damage to the 180-year-old Yorkstone floor.

A spokesperson for the House of Lords told The Telegraph : “As a consequence of the high-level continuous footfall through Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state some delamination to the Yorkstone floor has occurred.

“It has exposed some areas of bare stone that will blend in with the surrounding areas over time. This does not present a structural risk.”

Delamination occurs when layers of the stone become worn away and present a different colour to the surrounding stones.

The spokesperson continued: “That will blend in over time as it is exposed to the air so as it becomes unnoticeable.”

No major renovations have taken place on Westminster Hall since the mid-1830s after a major fire broke out in 1834.

The 5-mile queue of people to view the Queen’s coffin left officials having to discourage people from joining the end of it.

Prince William spoke to mourners in the queue, saying of his grandmother: “This is amazing. She would never believe this. Even in death, she unites everyone, bringing everyone together, so I hope you're all chatting amongst yourselves.”

