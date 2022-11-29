ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Would Georgia Tech be screwing up by hiring Willie Fritz and not Brent Key?

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
 4 days ago

On Sunday afternoon, while the sports world had its eyes on the NFL, a few colleges came to some coaching decisions, including Georgia Tech who was reportedly set to hire Willie Fritz away from Tulane.

DawgNation's Mike Griffith, who was incredibly impressed by Brent Key in UGA's win over Georgia Tech, feels that this would be a serious mistake from the Georgia Tech leadership.

"Brent Key and Georgia Tech out-coached Georgia and I was thinking to myself, Georgia Tech is on to something here," says Griffith. "This guy is going to build this program, this is Georgia Tech's Kirby Smart."

"Brent Key put together a game-plan and motivated a group of young men and I'm thinking to myself, this guy is going to build the Yellow Jackets. I'm watching it with my own two eyes, this guy is the real deal," continued Griffith. "He coached under Saban for 3 years, he knows how to build a program."

"This was one of the most remarkable coaching jobs I have ever seen from an alum at his school. I have never seen more of a no-brainer hire."

Brent Key took over the Georgia Tech program after Geoff Collins started the year 1-3 and nearly took the team to bowl eligibility in a season that included road wins over a pair of top 25 teams (Pittsburgh and UNC)

To hear all of Mike Griffith's comments, click here .

