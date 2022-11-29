ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Election Day was only the start. Why you should keep paying attention to local politics

By Bill Kenny
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago

Everywhere we live can be as large (or as small) as we wish it to be. We control the definition and depth of what, between ourselves, we call "my little town."

Norwich , as cities go, isn't especially large , if your frame of reference is a Bridgeport or a Hartford , but it can seem that way when you live in one of our neighbors, all of which are far smaller though they probably prefer "cozy" or "intimate," and those are fine descriptions as well.

My point? When we in small cities speak of "them" in our city government, we're really talking about "us," since many of the elected and appointed leadership in municipalities of 75,000 and less are likely acquaintances, friends and neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlGTR_0jQpx3IU00

On the second Tuesday of this month (seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it; but it was just three weeks) across these United States, we participated in elections that altered, or, at the very least, had the potential to alter nearly every aspect of our local governance and by extension our daily lives

Drug overdoses in Norwich, CT Norwich has the most opioid-related deaths in New London County. What's being done?

All we had to do was choose wisely and well (something we're not always known for as a species; see seersucker jumpsuits and porkchop sideburns as just two examples of what I mean), but too many of us let others make our choices on Election Day and prefer to stand on the sidelines, lurking with a pseudonym in the comments section of local newspapers and social media platforms, or be a blinking telephone hold button to a call-in show rather than take the time to own the decisions we’re so comfortable criticizing others for making. Here in Connecticut, if you remember, we were choosing a new governor, as well as both houses of our legislature. In case you forgot, that was our skin in this game.

I defer to the bloviating blowhards of The Left and The Right (caps in these cases are a given; the gowns, not so much) on all the chatter channels to tell me why the residents of Moosejaw, Montana, voted to outlaw sippy cups and what that means for health care reform. (And yes, that’s a made-up election outcome (I hope) and I believe, very possibly, also an imaginary place.)

CT jobs in 2023 Who's hiring? Our 2023 jobs outlook, from manufacturing to retail to education

I’m aware of the butterfly effect, that is, how small things can have unforeseen impacts on complex and far-removed systems and all I can say is: It’s about time that it started to happen, so bring it on. What we should have learned from all the campaigning and voting is how much there is yet to do across this country, our state and here in Norwich, to better fulfill the promise of the Founders and realize the dreams we have for ourselves and our loved ones.

We need to continue to press on, one brick at a time, not through a plate glass window, but on top of the previous one, to build the foundation we will use to construct the bridge that takes us from the here and now to the where we need to go. Every one of us can do something, that's the greatest joy of local government. Each of us can not only make a difference but help be the difference.

Don’t you get tired of waiting? What’s stopping you from being the change you want to see in the world?

Bill Kenny, of Norwich, writes a weekly column about Norwich issues. His blog, Tilting at Windmills, can be accessed at https://tiltingatwindmills-dweeb.blogspot.com/.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Election Day was only the start. Why you should keep paying attention to local politics

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Every Vote Counts: Connecticut Race Decided by 1 Vote

They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor mulls raising bid requirement

SOUTH WINDSOR — Town officials are considering raising the amount required for sealed bids on the purchase of equipment or supplies to $25,000, claiming inflation as the root cause. WHAT: Officials are considering raising the amount required by the Town Charter for sealed bids from $5,000 to $25,000 by...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Dozens Turn Up To Oppose a Retail Marijuana Outlet in Westbrook

WESTBROOK – Dozens of residents expressed their concerns regarding a proposed retail marijuana outlet on the Boston Post Road during a nearly three-hour long public hearing, but it did not appear that their arguments would sway the Zoning Commission to reject the application. The residents who filled the seats and lined the walls at the […]
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Shoreline Business Owner Who Failed to Pay Taxes Sentenced to Prison

Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Christopher Jardine 55, of Guilford, was sentenced on Nov. 29 by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 15 months of imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release, for failing to pay business and personal taxes. Judge Dooley also ordered Jardine to pay a $10,000 fine.
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops

New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard

LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
LEDYARD, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy