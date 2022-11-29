ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iusbpreface.net

Former IU South Bend basketball player goes pro

If you’ve been around IU South Bend athletics within the last five years, you’ve probably heard of the name Dylan Allen. Allen was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2018 to 2022 and was a Spring 2022 graduate. If you’ve been around IU South Bend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thewildcatonline.com

Warsaw grad and teacher returns as new assistant principal

Warsaw grad and former high school history teacher, Nathan Parker, has returned to WHS in a new role and is adjusting to his first year in administration. Parker has taught history for middle school, high school and has taught elementary physical education. He has always wanted to become an administrator.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
kentuckytoday.com

TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Manchester University announces personnel cuts

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions. The announcement was made on November 18 by University President Dave McFadden that 16 personnel positions were eliminated. McFadden says a majority of these cuts will affect the North Manchester campus but did not specify which departments were impacted.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
abc57.com

3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
nwi.life

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announces two art and family fun events in December

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!
DOWAGIAC, MI
mdmh-bloomington.com

Indiana man sentenced to seven decades in prison in connection with the beating death of his 4-year-old son

Indianapolis, Indiana – On Tuesday, a judge in Indiana handed down a 70-year jail term to a father who pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery charges. The man was caught on video hitting his 4-year-old son at least 28 times over the course of two days over potty training. The video footage was captured on a surveillance camera that was installed in the family’s home.
HAMLET, IN
abc57.com

Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday

ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind

After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy