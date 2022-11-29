Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
247Sports
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
Notre Dame Is Home For 2024 Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain
Despite visits to other schools, 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain remains rock solid to Notre Dame
iusbpreface.net
Former IU South Bend basketball player goes pro
If you’ve been around IU South Bend athletics within the last five years, you’ve probably heard of the name Dylan Allen. Allen was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2018 to 2022 and was a Spring 2022 graduate. If you’ve been around IU South Bend...
247Sports
Pac-12 Championship: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 3 USC
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for the Pac-12 Championship between No. 11 Utah and No. 3 USC.
onefootdown.com
It’s been one year since Brian Kelly left Notre Dame — how do you feel now?
It’s been one year since Brian Kelly left his job as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and bolted to the bayou to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. It was a day a lot of us won’t forget anytime soon — if not for anything else but just how wild it all got.
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
thewildcatonline.com
Warsaw grad and teacher returns as new assistant principal
Warsaw grad and former high school history teacher, Nathan Parker, has returned to WHS in a new role and is adjusting to his first year in administration. Parker has taught history for middle school, high school and has taught elementary physical education. He has always wanted to become an administrator.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Manchester University announces personnel cuts
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions. The announcement was made on November 18 by University President Dave McFadden that 16 personnel positions were eliminated. McFadden says a majority of these cuts will affect the North Manchester campus but did not specify which departments were impacted.
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
wkzo.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
nwi.life
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announces two art and family fun events in December
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!
abc57.com
“This is a search and rescue,” Mayor Rod Roberson says about search for missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. – Just before 5:00p on Monday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for seventy-year-old Garvin Roberson—Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s older brother, and a beloved figure in Elkhart. “People know him as Coach Garvin or his students know him as Mr. Roberson, and there’s so...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indiana man sentenced to seven decades in prison in connection with the beating death of his 4-year-old son
Indianapolis, Indiana – On Tuesday, a judge in Indiana handed down a 70-year jail term to a father who pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery charges. The man was caught on video hitting his 4-year-old son at least 28 times over the course of two days over potty training. The video footage was captured on a surveillance camera that was installed in the family’s home.
abc57.com
Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday
ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
abc57.com
Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind
After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
cbs4indy.com
2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for...
