Palo Pinto County, TX

a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project

NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

R.I.P., Curt Low

Your first impression is probably your longest lasting: four white guys standing on a stage at some venue and with the utmost sincerity and guilelessness making a holy racket that’s so out of sync, out of tune, and utterly ear-drubbing that it actually comes off as sweet and endearing. “Hoogie Boogie Laaaand!” will forever live on in our memories the way Curt Low will forever live on in my iTunes. The Complete frontman recently suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 58.
FORT WORTH, TX
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin

DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

AMBER Alert issued for missing North Texas girl in Wise County

PARADISE, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Wise County girl who was last seen Wednesday evening, authorities announced. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand throughout the day Thursday. The AMBER Alert was issued at 2:10 p.m., describing Strand as "endangered."
WISE COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX

