CandysDirt.com
Come All Yee Faithful Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes Fans!
Faithful indeed, because after two years on ice due to you know what, Ryan Place is bouncing back with its 38th Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes presented on the first weekend in December. This, the oldest of Fort Worth home tours, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project
NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
Fort Worth Weekly
R.I.P., Curt Low
Your first impression is probably your longest lasting: four white guys standing on a stage at some venue and with the utmost sincerity and guilelessness making a holy racket that’s so out of sync, out of tune, and utterly ear-drubbing that it actually comes off as sweet and endearing. “Hoogie Boogie Laaaand!” will forever live on in our memories the way Curt Low will forever live on in my iTunes. The Complete frontman recently suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 58.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
WFAA
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
fox4news.com
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
AMBER Alert issued for missing North Texas girl in Wise County
PARADISE, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Wise County girl who was last seen Wednesday evening, authorities announced. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand throughout the day Thursday. The AMBER Alert was issued at 2:10 p.m., describing Strand as "endangered."
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
